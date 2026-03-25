Student archers excel at MoNASP state championship in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – More than 3,800 Missouri student archers in grades 4-12 from 304 schools recently competed in the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) State Archery Championship March 18-21 at the Branson Convention Center in Branson. The state championship was sponsored and coordinated by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF).

Student archers competed in various divisions based on grade and gender. The event included a bullseye competition and a 3D competition with some participants competing in both.

Archers who ranked in the top 10 for their division, as well as the top ranked schools, will be eligible to move on to the Eastern or Western National Archery in the Schools (NASP) tournaments. The western national tournament will be held April 23-25 in Sandy, Utah. The eastern national tournament will be held May 7-9 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Top teams and individuals will again be selected from the combined results of both national tournaments to have the chance to register for the championship event. Top individual winners from the results of both national tournaments will compete for the NASP Scholarship Shoot-Off to be held at the end of the June Championship Tournament June 18-20 in Dayton, Florida.

CONGRATULATIONS ARCHERS!

Congratulations to all participating MoNASP student archers, especially these top performers:

Bullseye Competition:

Overall Top Male: Dylan Lage, 295/300, St. Martins School

Overall Top Female: Violetta Fahreev, 293/300, Republic High School

Elementary Female - Nora Burger, 277, George Guffey Elementary

Elementary Male - Austin Roettgen, 284, Holy Family School Freeburg

Middle Female - Kylee Olson, 288, Hillsboro Junior High School

Middle Male - Dylan Lage, 295, St. Martin’s

High School Female - Violetta Fahreev, 293, Republic High School

High School Male - Jack Schollmeyer, 294, Chamois High School

Elementary School - George Guffey Elementary, 3,235

Middle School - Sarcoxie Middle School, 3,343

High School - Hillsboro High School, 3,441

3-D Competition:

Overall Top Male: Luke Scheulen, 296/300, Osage County R-2

Overall Top Female: Greyson Bart, 289/300, Southwest Missouri Homeschool Archers

Elementary Female - Kendall Webb, 281, Siegrist Elementary

Elementary Male - Hudson Moppin, 275, North Andrew Elementary School

Middle Female – Greyson Bart, 289, Southwest Missouri Homeschool Archers

Middle Male - Luke Scheulen, 296, Osage County R-2

High School Female - Natalie Yates, 289, Festus High School

High School Male - Jake Sloan, 295, Platte County High School

Elementary School - Siegrist Elementary, 1,564

Middle School - Sarcoxie Middle School, 1,680

High School - Hillsboro High School, 1,739

For a full list of MoNASP State Archery Championship scores, visit nasptournaments.org/ and select Tournaments.

MORE on MoNASP

MoNASP is coordinated through MDC, MCHF, Conservation Federation of Missouri, and the National Archery in the Schools Program in partnership with more than 800 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. More than 83,000 student archers are participating in the program, and more than 200,000 Missouri students have participated since it started.

MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP and is an in-school program for grades 4-12 that teaches the basics of archery, along with the confidence, self-control, patience, and discipline necessary for success both behind the bow and in school and life. It provides an engaging activity that’s inclusive of nearly all children, regardless of age or physical ability. Statistics show school archery programs improve students’ school attendance, increase their self-esteem and physical activity, and help kids get outside. Learn more at education.mdc.mo.gov/school-programs/monasp.