Explore nature this April at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Nature Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Embrace warmer weather and enjoy the emerging flowers with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Staff at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Nature Center are hosting several free programs in April, including:

Spring Wildflower Walk April 1 from 1-4:30 p.m. at Apple Creek CA: Designed for participants ages 16 and older, this leisurely walk will occur at Apple Creek Conservation Area (CA). Participants will learn about common spring ephemeral wildflowers that bloom and grow before the tree canopy grows leaves. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5m.

Designed for participants ages 16 and older, this leisurely walk will occur at Apple Creek Conservation Area (CA). Participants will learn about common spring ephemeral wildflowers that bloom and grow before the tree canopy grows leaves. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5m. Mid-Week Trekkers at Mina Sauk Falls April 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.: This challenging hike through oak-hickory woodlands and rocky, open glades in the Saint Francois Mountains is designed for adults. The 2.9-mile looping trail is difficult with steep inclines and rocky inclines that give way to impressive views from Taum Sauk Mountain. Participants are asked to pack a non-perishable lunch, bring at least two liters of water, and wear sturdy hiking boots. Trekking poles are recommended. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5e.

This challenging hike through oak-hickory woodlands and rocky, open glades in the Saint Francois Mountains is designed for adults. The 2.9-mile looping trail is difficult with steep inclines and rocky inclines that give way to impressive views from Taum Sauk Mountain. Participants are asked to pack a non-perishable lunch, bring at least two liters of water, and wear sturdy hiking boots. Trekking poles are recommended. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5e. Fishing Fin-atics Bank Fishing April 15 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at General Watkins CA: Meet other anglers, expand your fishing skills, and explore General Watkins CA at this free event designed for participants ages 16 and older with some fishing experience. Several fish species will be targeted with bait and artificial lures provided by MDC. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5n.

Meet other anglers, expand your fishing skills, and explore General Watkins CA at this free event designed for participants ages 16 and older with some fishing experience. Several fish species will be targeted with bait and artificial lures provided by MDC. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5n. Archery for Beginners April 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Cape Girardeau Nature Center: Learn the basics of shooting a compound bow alongside other beginner archers at this free event for all ages. MDC staff will be present to teach bow mechanics and safety before participants can test their skills. No registration is required.

Find a complete list of upcoming events at Cape Girardeau Nature Center at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o35.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.