IC Mechanical Expands Engineered Dust-Control Capabilities for Industrial Facilities

Florida contractor strengthens clean-air system expertise as industrial demand grows

Dust control is no longer a secondary consideration—it’s becoming integral to how facilities manage risk, protect equipment, and maintain uptime.” — Chris Schulken, Regional President, Modigent

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IC Mechanical (ICM) has expanded its capabilities in engineered dust-collection and clean-air systems as industrial facilities place increasing emphasis on indoor air quality, safety compliance, and operational reliability.Dust control, once treated largely as a maintenance concern, is becoming a strategic operational priority for manufacturers, aerospace facilities, laboratories, and other specialized environments. As facilities adopt more automated equipment and tighter environmental standards, airborne particulate management is gaining renewed attention from operators focused on both worker safety and system performance.Industry forecasts reflect the shift. The global dust-control system market is projected to grow from $18.2 billion in 2025 to $27.8 billion by 2035, driven by stricter environmental regulations, evolving workplace safety standards and a broader focus on air quality in industrial settings.“We’re seeing a meaningful shift in how industrial operators think about air quality and system performance,” said Chris Schulken, Regional President at Modigent. “Dust control is no longer a secondary consideration—it’s becoming integral to how facilities manage risk, protect equipment, and maintain uptime. Expanding these capabilities allows us to better support clients with engineered solutions that align with where the industry is headed.”IC Mechanical has responded by expanding its ability to design and install engineered dust-collection systems that integrate with modern mechanical infrastructure. These systems are designed to help facilities manage particulate exposure while protecting equipment and maintaining stable operations.“Dust management has become a critical factor in facility reliability and safety,” said Jason Withrow, President, IC Mechanical. “Organizations today are looking for solutions that not only capture particulate matter effectively but also support long-term operational efficiency.”In complex industrial environments, dust-control systems must be designed around the realities of facility layouts, production processes, and airflow requirements. IC Mechanical’s work typically focuses on optimizing source capture, duct routing, and airflow performance while integrating systems with existing HVAC and mechanical infrastructure.The company supports projects across advanced manufacturing, aerospace, laboratory, and other specialized facilities where air quality and operational continuity are closely connected.A key part of the company’s approach is its in-house fabrication facility, AFI, which produces custom ductwork and captures components designed for site-specific conditions. The fabrication capability allows engineers and field teams to adapt system designs quickly when project conditions change and helps ensure that fabricated components align closely with engineering requirements.By maintaining coordination between engineering, fabrication, and installation teams, the company can also reduce reliance on standardized components that may not perform well in complex environments.For many facility operators, dust control is increasingly viewed as part of a broader risk- management and operational strategy. Properly engineered systems can help reduce equipment wear caused by particulate buildup, minimize dust-related downtime, and improve overall workplace air quality.As industrial environments continue to adopt tighter environmental controls and more advanced monitoring technologies, demand for specialized dust-collection systems is expected to continue rising. IC Mechanical says it is expanding its expertise to help facilities across Florida and the Southeast implement systems designed for long-term performance, maintainability, and operational stability.###About IC MechanicalEstablished in 1995, IC Mechanical (ICM) is a Tampa, Florida–based mechanical service provider. The company supports pharmaceutical, manufacturing, hospitality, and healthcare facilities across the greater Tampa area with engineering, project management, and advanced building technologies. IC Mechanical is a Modigent operating company, combining local expertise with the resources of a national platform. Learn more at https://icmech.com/ About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent leads next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions across the HVAC, plumbing, and controls industry. Through a growing coast-to-coast portfolio of specialized operating companies, Modigent delivers mechanical service, energy optimization, analytics, and intelligent building systems that support commercial facilities and complex environments. Known for a people-first culture, Modigent invests in its teams, local leadership, and long-term partnerships that strengthen the organizations and the communities they serve. Learn more at https://modigent.com

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