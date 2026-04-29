Modigent Unifies Greenville-Spartanburg Operations Under W.N. Kirkland, Expanding Mechanical and Plumbing Capabilities

The integration gives us more resources and capabilities to serve our customers in the region. The Greenville-Spartanburg market is growing fast, and now we’re built to grow with it.” — Chris Schulken, Regional President at Modigent

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent, a leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, has completed the integration of Greenville Mechanical, LLC into W.N. Kirkland LLC, consolidating its Greenville-Spartanburg operations and expanding its full-service capabilities in one of the Southeast’s fastest-growing markets.The combined entity operates under the W.N. Kirkland name, offering HVAC and mechanical services, as well as comprehensive plumbing capabilities—a broader platform than either company carried independently. All existing customer agreements, commitments, and points of contact remain unchanged.“The integration gives us more resources and capabilities to serve our customers in the region,” said Chris Schulken, Regional President at Modigent. “The Greenville-Spartanburg market is growing fast, and now we’re built to grow with it.”The Greenville-Spartanburg market has seen accelerating demand across K-12 education, healthcare, and industrial sectors, with industrial—including manufacturing and warehousing— emerging as a particularly active segment. The unified W.N. Kirkland operation is positioned to meet that demand with greater workforce depth and project capacity.The move is consistent with Modigent’s broader approach of strengthening regional operations through disciplined integration—aligning leadership, improving efficiency, and unlocking growth within its portfolio.###About W.N. KirklandFounded in 1932, W.N. Kirkland is a Greenville, South Carolina-based provider of commercial HVAC, plumbing, sheet metal, and mechanical services across the Greenville-Spartanburg region. The company delivers design-build solutions, preventative maintenance, and fabrication for industrial, municipal, and commercial clients. In 2026, W.N. Kirkland expanded its capabilities and scale through the integration of Greenville Mechanical, a regional HVAC and mechanical services provider founded in 1973. W.N. Kirkland is a Modigent operating company, combining nearly a century of local expertise with the resources of a national platform. Learn more at https://wnkirkland.com About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent leads next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions across the HVAC, plumbing, and controls industry. Through a growing coast-to-coast portfolio of specialized operating companies, Modigent delivers mechanical service, energy optimization, analytics, and intelligent building systems that support commercial facilities and complex environments. Known for a people-first culture, Modigent invests in its teams, local leadership, and long-term partnerships that strengthen the organizations and the communities they serve. Learn more at https://modigent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.