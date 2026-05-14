Modigent Opens 2026 with Strong Sales, Continued Investment in People, Safety, Workforce, and Digital Transformation

Q1 brings new wins across data centers, healthcare, power, and distribution — reinforcing Modigent’s position across high-demand infrastructure verticals

The wins we’re seeing in Q1 belong to the teams across our operating companies — they’re the ones making it happen. Modigent’s strength has always come from those people. ” — Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent, a national leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, is off to a strong start in 2026. Building on the operational foundation established last year, Q1 brought accelerating sales momentum, new industry vertical wins, measurable progress on fleet safety, a growing apprenticeship program, and meaningful advances in the company’s digital transformation.“The wins we’re seeing in Q1 belong to the teams across our operating companies — they’re the ones making it happen. Modigent’s strength has always come from those people, and what we’re building together right now is something to be proud of,” said Dan Bueschel, CEO, Modigent.In Q1, the company secured a significant retrofit and service contract at a major power plant in New Mexico, won two large data center projects in the Atlanta area and West Texas, expanded into healthcare laboratory work in Kentucky, and added multiple service agreements at large-scale distribution facilities in Florida and Colorado. The wins span some of the most active and demanding infrastructure verticals in the country — and reflect Modigent’s growing ability to compete and win at scale across diverse, complex environments.“Over the past year, our sales team has turned momentum into measurable growth — strengthening customer relationships, and expanding our presence in high-value vertical markets. What’s most exciting is that we’re still early in the year and we have a lot of runway for a great 2026,” added Brandon Hunt, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Modigent.That momentum runs alongside continued investment in how Modigent operates in the field. In Q1 2026, the company advanced its fleet safety program — implementing a new telematics platform, updated driver protocols, and enterprise-wide safety training across its operating companies. The effort reflects an ongoing commitment to protecting the people who do the work and the customers who depend on them.Modigent’s investment in its workforce extends beyond the jobsite. The apprenticeship program, launched in 2025, is gaining real traction: 102 new apprentices participated in Q1 2026, each paired with an experienced field or technical leader for structured, hands-on development. The program reflects the company’s belief that long-term growth depends on building skilled tradespeople from within — not just finding them.“The skilled trades gap is real, and we believe companies like ours have a responsibility to do something about it. Our apprenticeship program is our answer to that — investing in people, building careers, and strengthening the industry we’re proud to be part of,” added Bueschel.Alongside its people programs, Modigent is also building the digital foundation for its next phase of growth. An initiative led by Chief Information Officer Tom McNany is building a unified digital platform and business operating system across the company’s growing portfolio of operating companies. Since joining in early 2025, Tom has been overseeing IT operations, data management, and the development of a standardized platform designed to bring consistency and scalability to every operating company in the portfolio. As Modigent continues to grow through acquisitions, the platform is designed to integrate new companies quickly and effectively, establishing a repeatable playbook that strengthens the entire organization over time.“The strongest technology deployments are built on culture, not code. When you answer the ‘why’ for every stakeholder — why we’re doing this, why it matters, and what it means for them personally — and you pair that with consistent leadership and earned trust, that’s when adoption succeeds. At Modigent, that foundation is in place — and that’s what makes this work exciting,” said McNany.Looking ahead, Modigent remains focused on the priorities that have guided its growth: winning in the right verticals, strengthening consistency across its operating companies, and investing in the people and programs that define its culture.“Our focus in 2026 is the same as it has always been — doing right by our customers, our teams, and the communities where we work. We’re proud of the progress we’re making and excited about what’s ahead,” said Bueschel.###About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent leads next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions across the HVAC, plumbing, and controls industry. Through a growing coast-to-coast portfolio of specialized operating companies, Modigent delivers mechanical service, energy optimization, analytics, and intelligent building systems that support commercial facilities and complex environments. Known for a people-first culture, Modigent invests in its teams, local leadership, and long-term partnerships that strengthen the organizations and the communities they serve. Learn more at https://modigent.com

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