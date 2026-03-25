Prometric Introduces Enhanced EdInsights® Platform - Delivers Automated Reporting & Unified Analytics for K-12 Districts
Prometric unveils enhanced EdInsights®, a unified K-12 data platform with AI tools that streamline workflows, support MTSS and reduce educator workload
The updated EdInsights® platform integrates AI-assisted capabilities intentionally designed to reduce educator workload, while maintaining human oversight and accountability in all recommendations. Built on a unified data model with intuitive workflows, EdInsights® enables districts to consolidate attendance, engagement, achievement, behavior, and social-emotional data into a single, cohesive system.
This approach addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing school systems today: fragmented data environments that slow decision-making and limit timely intervention.
About the New & Enhanced EdInsights® Platform
Many districts rely on multiple disconnected systems to monitor student progress, manage interventions, and guide school-level decisions. EdInsights® simplifies these processes through centralized dashboards, integrated workflows, and AI-supported insights aligned with district-defined protocols and terminology.
As a ready-to-deploy solution, EdInsights® supports collaboration across instruction, operations, student services, Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS), and behavior management.
Key Features
Whole-Student Data Integration
Unifies attendance, behavior, academic performance, social-emotional learning (SEL), and enrollment data, providing a comprehensive view of each student, supporting crucial individualized student-level data.
AI-Assisted MTSS Planning
Generates data-informed recommendations for MTSS plan development, revision, and monitoring, reducing manual analysis while preserving educator decision control.
Behavior Case Management
Centralizes behavior tracking with automated audit trails and configurable workflows aligned to district policies and review cycles.
Cross-Functional Dashboards
Delivers visibility at the district, school, and classroom levels, enabling teams to identify trends, contributing factors, and combined-risk indicators across multiple data points.
Quote from Dr. Jesus Jara
“Education systems are navigating increasingly complex academic and operational demands,” said Dr. Jesús Jara, K–12 Global Practice Leader at Prometric. “EdInsights® is designed to provide districts with clear, actionable insights that support stronger learning environments and better student outcomes.”
“As AI continues to evolve, thoughtful implementation is still essential,” Jara added. “EdInsights® is designed to provide clear, transparent information that supports educators in making informed decisions.”
Use Cases
EdInsights® enables district teams to:
• Consolidate siloed data into a unified, intuitive interface
• Reduce time spent on manual reporting and data reconciliation
• Strengthen MTSS, Professional Learning Communities (PLCs), and behavior intervention cycles through short-cycle trackable actions
• Improve cross-department collaboration with consistent universal protocols & procedures
• Identify early warning indicators before issues escalate
• Apply timely data within the same academic year to support student growth
Key Takeaway
By connecting data across attendance, engagement, achievement, and student well-being, EdInsights® helps districts uncover root causes, such as the relationship between absenteeism and academic performance, enabling earlier and more effective interventions.
About Prometric
Prometric is a global leader in credentialing and skills development, supporting workforce readiness across industries in more than 180 countries. With over 30 years of expertise and the largest network of testing centers worldwide, Prometric delivers innovative solutions that help individuals and organizations succeed.
Learn more at www.prometric.com, or follow Prometric on Twitter/X at @PrometricGlobal and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/prometric.
Chan Plett
Prometric
866-776-6387
chan.plett@prometric.com
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