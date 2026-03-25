Prometric Introduces Enhanced EdInsights® Platform - Delivers Automated Reporting & Unified Analytics for K-12 Districts

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Prometric unveils enhanced EdInsights®, a unified K-12 data platform with AI tools that streamline workflows, support MTSS and reduce educator workload

EdInsights® is designed to provide clear, transparent information that supports educators in making informed decisions.” — Dr. Jesus Jara

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Prometric announces the release of an enhanced version of EdInsights® , its unified K–12 data and decision-support platform designed to help school districts streamline operations, organize student information, and support informed decision-making across instructional and administrative teams’ workflows.The updated EdInsightsplatform integrates AI-assisted capabilities intentionally designed to reduce educator workload, while maintaining human oversight and accountability in all recommendations. Built on a unified data model with intuitive workflows, EdInsightsenables districts to consolidate attendance, engagement, achievement, behavior, and social-emotional data into a single, cohesive system.This approach addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing school systems today: fragmented data environments that slow decision-making and limit timely intervention.About the New & Enhanced EdInsightsPlatformMany districts rely on multiple disconnected systems to monitor student progress, manage interventions, and guide school-level decisions. EdInsightssimplifies these processes through centralized dashboards, integrated workflows, and AI-supported insights aligned with district-defined protocols and terminology.As a ready-to-deploy solution, EdInsightssupports collaboration across instruction, operations, student services, Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS), and behavior management.Key FeaturesWhole-Student Data IntegrationUnifies attendance, behavior, academic performance, social-emotional learning (SEL), and enrollment data, providing a comprehensive view of each student, supporting crucial individualized student-level data.AI-Assisted MTSS PlanningGenerates data-informed recommendations for MTSS plan development, revision, and monitoring, reducing manual analysis while preserving educator decision control.Behavior Case ManagementCentralizes behavior tracking with automated audit trails and configurable workflows aligned to district policies and review cycles.Cross-Functional DashboardsDelivers visibility at the district, school, and classroom levels, enabling teams to identify trends, contributing factors, and combined-risk indicators across multiple data points.Quote from Dr. Jesus Jara“Education systems are navigating increasingly complex academic and operational demands,” said Dr. Jesús Jara, K–12 Global Practice Leader at Prometric. “EdInsightsis designed to provide districts with clear, actionable insights that support stronger learning environments and better student outcomes.”“As AI continues to evolve, thoughtful implementation is still essential,” Jara added. “EdInsightsis designed to provide clear, transparent information that supports educators in making informed decisions.”Use CasesEdInsightsenables district teams to:• Consolidate siloed data into a unified, intuitive interface• Reduce time spent on manual reporting and data reconciliation• Strengthen MTSS, Professional Learning Communities (PLCs), and behavior intervention cycles through short-cycle trackable actions• Improve cross-department collaboration with consistent universal protocols & procedures• Identify early warning indicators before issues escalate• Apply timely data within the same academic year to support student growthKey TakeawayBy connecting data across attendance, engagement, achievement, and student well-being, EdInsightshelps districts uncover root causes, such as the relationship between absenteeism and academic performance, enabling earlier and more effective interventions.About PrometricPrometric is a global leader in credentialing and skills development, supporting workforce readiness across industries in more than 180 countries. With over 30 years of expertise and the largest network of testing centers worldwide, Prometric delivers innovative solutions that help individuals and organizations succeed.Learn more at www.prometric.com , or follow Prometric on Twitter/X at @PrometricGlobal and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/prometric.

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