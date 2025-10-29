David Pomeranz Celebrates 50 Years of His Landmark Album ‘It’s in Every One of Us’ with a 1-Night Concert in Burbank, CA

David Pomeranz at The Colony Theater, Burbank, CA

Join David Pomeranz for an intimate, one-night-only concert at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California on Saturday, November 1st at 6:30pm

I can't believe it's been 50 years already! I'm beyond blessed that my music is still going strong, and I'm so looking forward to playing again in Los Angeles.” — David Pomeranz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beloved singer-songwriter David Pomeranz will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his classic album It’s in Every One of Us with an intimate, one-night-only concert at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California. The event will take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.The performance will honor Pomeranz’s five decades as one of pop music’s most enduring and heartfelt voices. The concert will feature many of his best-known songs including “Tryin’ to Get the Feeling Again,” “If You Walked Away,” and the inspirational title track “It’s in Every One of Us,” alongside stories and reflections from his remarkable career.Pomeranz first gained international attention in the 1970s as a recording artist and songwriter whose works have been recorded and performed by Barry Manilow, Freddie Mercury, Bette Midler and numerous artists across the United States and Asia. His unique ability to blend sincerity, melody, and lyrical depth has made his catalog a global favorite, with songs that have become radio staples and soundtrack features around the world.“Revisiting this album after fifty years feels both humbling and joyful,” says Pomeranz. “These songs have lived new lives in so many places and with so many people. This concert is a celebration of that journey.”Event DetailsWhat: David Pomeranz – “It’s in Every One of Us” 50th Anniversary Album ConcertWhen: Saturday, November 1, 2025Time: Doors 6:30 p.m., Show 7:30 p.m.Where: The Colony Theatre, 555 North Third Street, Burbank, CA 91502Tickets: Available now on Eventbrite and The Colony Theater The Colony Theatre offers an intimate, acoustically rich setting ideal for a reflective and emotional evening of storytelling and song. Fans can expect both classic performances and surprises that commemorate this important milestone in Pomeranz’s legacy.About David PomeranzDavid Pomeranz is an award-winning recording artist, composer, and performer with more than 40 million records sold worldwide. His songs have been featured in Film (“Big”), Television (“Will And Grace”), and Stage productions on Broadway and West End and have been recorded by artists such as Barry Manilow, Kenny Rogers, and The Carpenters. He continues to tour internationally, bringing his signature blend of warmth, humor, and inspiration to audiences around the globe.

