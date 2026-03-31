Powerhouse Western Anthologies Ride Into Bookstores This Spring

Hard Country Western

Star-studded Western brings bestselling authors together to celebrate the spirit of the frontier while supporting the families of fallen U.S. Marshals.

These remarkable anthologies showcase bold, original voices from today’s top Western writers. They unite diverse masters of writing exploring the grit, spirit, and meaning of the hard-edged West. ” ” — — NY Times Bestselling Author & Editor Reavis Wortham

GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRASS VALLEY, CA — A major literary event is on the horizon as ROUGH COUNTRY and HARD COUNTRY prepare to make their long-anticipated debut. This powerhouse anthology project brings together some of today’s most celebrated voices in Western and crime fiction for a release that promises to capture the grit, spirit, and enduring legacy of the American West.Published through a collaboration between Roan & Weatherford Publishing Associates, Saddlebag Dispatches, and the Will Rogers Medallion Award, these companion volumes are edited by New York Times bestselling author Reavis Z. Wortham. Together, they offer sweeping, hard-edged tales that traverse both the historic frontier and the complexities of the modern West.The collections feature an extraordinary lineup of storytelling talent, including Craig Johnson, C. J. Box, Marc Cameron, Jeffery Deaver, Joe R. Lansdale, Jonathan Maberry, Heather Graham, John Gilstrap, M. William Phelps, and the acclaimed writing team of W. Michael Gear and Kathleen O’Neal Gear. Their work is joined by a distinguished group of award-winning authors from across the country, making these anthologies a landmark gathering of voices in the genre.Join the CelebrationReaders and fans are invited to take part in the official launch celebration on May 9, 2026, at the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. The event will include a special book signing with participating authors, offering a rare opportunity to meet the writers behind these compelling stories.An evening reception will follow at the Fort Smith Public Library from 6:30 to 8:00 PM. Guests can enjoy dessert, connect with fellow readers, and continue the celebration in a relaxed and welcoming setting.Stories with PurposeBeyond their literary significance, ROUGH COUNTRY and HARD COUNTRY carry a deeper mission. All proceeds from the books will benefit the U.S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund, which provides support to the families of U.S. Marshals who have lost their lives in the line of duty.These anthologies stand not only as powerful works of storytelling, but also as a tribute to courage, sacrifice, and the enduring values of the West.For more information, contact publicist Chris Enss at gvcenss@aol.com or 530-477-8859.

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