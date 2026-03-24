Official WRMA Award

Four Entertainers Receive 2026 WRMA Honors at Tulsa Award Ceremony Gala Live

These honorees embody the enduring spirit and true values of the West.” — Chris Enss, Executive Director of the Will Rogers Medallion Award

GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Will Rogers Medallion Awards (WRMA) will honor veteran actors Barry Corbin and Bruce Boxleitner with Lifetime Achievement Awards, and country artist Clint Black and actor Neal McDonough with Golden Lariat Awards at the organization’s annual dinner Oct. 31 in Tulsa.WRMA Executive Director Chris Enss announced the honorees for their contributions to preserving the legacy of American humorist and performer Will Rogers (1879–1935). The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes careers that honor the culture and traditions of the American West. The Golden Lariat Award, named for Rogers’ renowned roping skills, celebrates individuals dedicated to advancing Western values through storytelling and performance.The awards banquet at Tulsa’s River Spirit Casino/Resort will conclude three days of programming held between Tulsa and the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore, Oct. 29–31. Additional information is available at www.willrogersmedallionaward.net Enss said Corbin and Boxleitner “are eminently deserving of the Lifetime Achievement Award for their enduring contributions to preserving the stories, values, and legacy of the American West. Over decades of distinguished work in film and television, both have brought authenticity and humanity to Western characters, helping audiences connect with the spirit that defines the genre.“As producers and storytellers,” Enss added, “they have championed projects that celebrate frontier history and traditions, ensuring these narratives continue to resonate. Their lifelong commitment reflects the same integrity and respect for storytelling embodied by Will Rogers.”Enss also praised Clint Black and Neal McDonough as “richly deserving” of the Golden Lariat Award for their dedication to promoting Western heritage. Through his songwriting and musical legacy, Black has captured the independence and moral clarity central to Western identity, while McDonough’s screen performances have brought depth and authenticity to Western-themed roles.“Both men exemplify the character and reverence for storytelling championed by Will Rogers,” Enss said, “using their talents to ensure the spirit of the West continues to inspire new generations.”A ranch-bred Texan, Barry Corbin has built one of the most recognizable careers in film and television portraying the humor and hard-earned wisdom of the American West. While his work extends beyond the genre—including his Emmy-nominated role on Northern Exposure—Western storytelling remains central to his legacy.His credits include Lonesome Dove, Monte Walsh, Urban Cowboy, No Country for Old Men, and Killers of the Flower Moon, along with television roles in Dallas, Yellowstone, and Walker, Texas Ranger. An accomplished horseman, Corbin has also won multiple cutting-horse competitions.Bruce Boxleitner has enjoyed a distinguished career spanning Westerns and science fiction. He is widely recognized for his role as Zeb Macahan in How the West Was Won and as Billy Montana in The Gambler television films. His television work also includes appearances ranging from The Mary Tyler Moore Show to Gunsmoke.Beyond Westerns, Boxleitner expanded his career into science fiction with roles in Tron and Babylon 5. He is also an author of science fiction novels with Western settings, including Frontier Earth and Frontier Earth: Searcher. His portrayals of principled frontier figures have helped carry the spirit of the West into contemporary storytelling.Country music star Clint Black has long celebrated Western heritage through his music and performances. Raised in Texas, his songwriting reflects the traditions of country music and Western storytelling. His 1989 debut album Killin’ Time produced multiple No. 1 hits and helped lead the “neo-traditionalist” movement that returned country music to its roots.Black has also appeared in film and television projects connected to Western culture and remains a strong advocate for traditional country music. With decades of influential work, he stands as a modern ambassador of Western values.Neal McDonough has built a versatile career portraying characters defined by strength and complexity. Trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, he has brought intensity to roles in series such as Yellowstone, Tulsa King, and Justified, where he explored modern Western themes.His broader body of work includes major productions such as The Last Rodeo, Band of Brothers, and Captain America: The First Avenger. Known for elevating every role he undertakes, McDonough continues to embody the evolving spirit of Western storytelling.

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