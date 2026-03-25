Federal Apostille and Notary Processing Offers Nationwide U.S. Document Authentication

FederalApostille.org provides U.S. Department of State document authentication for individuals and businesses nationwide, starting at $120.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Federal Apostille and Notary Processing, a U.S.-based private document preparation service, announces full nationwide availability of its federal apostille and authentication services through FederalApostille.org. With over 10 years of experience handling U.S. federal document submissions, the company offers individuals, legal professionals, businesses, and government contractors a reliable path to international document recognition.Federal apostilles are required when U.S. federal documents — including FBI background checks, certificates of naturalization, military service records (DD-214), Social Security Administration letters, and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records — must be accepted in countries that are signatories to the Hague Apostille Convention. For documents destined for non-Hague countries, the company also provides embassy legalization coordination and certified translation services."Our clients range from individuals relocating abroad to law firms managing international transactions," said a company representative. "We handle the full submission process — from intake to hand-delivery at the U.S. Department of State — so our clients don't have to navigate federal procedures on their own."Flat-Rate Pricing and Transparent TurnaroundFederal Apostille and Notary Processing charges a flat rate of $120 per document, with no hidden fees. Government processing fees are included. Standard turnaround is 10 business days from submission, with expedited options available for time-sensitive needs. Clients can submit documents through a secure online portal, via mail-in delivery, or through in-person drop-off at authorized office locations.Who Uses Federal Apostille Services- Federal apostille processing is commonly required for:- Dual citizens applying for foreign residency or passports- Individuals pursuing overseas employment requiring background check verification- Business owners registering entities abroad- Veterans seeking international benefits or recognition using DD-214 records- Families completing international adoption or immigration documentationNationwide Reach with Washington, D.C. ProcessingAll federal submissions are hand-delivered to the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. Clients in any U.S. state can submit documents by mail. The company also serves clients in Irvine, Los Angeles, San Diego, Miami, and other major metro areas with local intake options.For more information or to begin a submission, visit FederalApostille.org or call (760) 469-2997. The office operates 24/7 and typically responds instantly via the website chat portal.About Federal Apostille and Notary ProcessingFederal Apostille and Notary Processing is a private, independent document preparation and courier service based in Washington, D.C. The company is not affiliated with or endorsed by any government agency. Services include federal apostille processing, embassy legalization, and certified translation for U.S. federal documents destined for international use.

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