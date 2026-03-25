Palazzo Versace Dubai Launches Guest Referral Program

Palazzo Versace, situated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

A new guest-driven initiative combining trusted recommendations with intelligent technology to enhance the booking experience

Personal recommendations have always been powerful, and when combined with intelligent technology, they become even more impactful.” — Mr. Monther Darwish

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palazzo Versace Dubai has launched a new guest referral program, designed to reward loyal guests while encouraging a more personalised way of discovering the hotel through trusted recommendations.

The initiative invites guests to share their Palazzo Versace Dubai experience with friends and their wider network via a unique referral link. Referred guests are able to access exclusive privileges when booking, while those who refer are recognised with tailored rewards following a completed stay.

Built around the principle of guest advocacy, the program creates a seamless journey from recommendation to reservation, allowing the hotel to further personalise the guest experience while strengthening its community of returning visitors.

The launch of the referral program also aligns with the recent introduction of Laura, Palazzo Versace Dubai’s Digital Human Assistant, reflecting the hotel’s continued investment in enhancing the guest journey through innovation. Laura is designed to provide real-time support and guidance, offering a more intuitive and personalised way for guests to explore the hotel’s offerings, access key information, and seamlessly complete bookings with minimal human intervention.

“This initiative reflects how we see the future of hospitality evolving,” said Mr. Monther Darwish, Chairman & Founder of Palazzo Hospitality. “Personal recommendations have always been powerful, and when combined with intelligent technology, they become even more impactful. By integrating innovation into the guest journey, we are creating a more connected, responsive, and rewarding experience for our guests.”

The referral program has been developed to integrate with the hotel’s wider digital ecosystem, enabling a smooth booking experience while offering flexibility to evolve benefits and tailor offers over time. It also opens opportunities for collaboration with brand partners and content creators through a unified and structured approach.

As guest expectations continue to evolve, Palazzo Versace Dubai remains focused on creating thoughtful, guest-led experiences that extend beyond the stay itself.

For more information or to sign up, please visit https://www.palazzoversace.ae/referral-program-new

-ENDS-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.