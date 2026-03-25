Kristin Torres Steps Into Education Administrator Role Supporting Early Learning Programs

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- First 5 California is pleased to announce the promotion of Kristin Torres to Education Administrator, where she will support the Early Learning Programs and Partnerships Office (ELPPO) and the Prevention, Equity, and Opportunity Office (PEOO) within the Program, Innovation, and Evaluation Division. Torres brings deep experience in early childhood development, program implementation, and systems coordination, and has dedicated her career to ensuring California’s children and families have access to safe, stable, and nurturing environments. She began her career as an early childhood educator working with infants, toddlers, and preschool-aged children, building a strong foundation in child development and early learning systems.Over the past decade, Torres has served as a Child Development Consultant at First 5 California, where she has overseen the development, authorization, and implementation of major Commission investments, including Improve and Maximize Programs so All Children Thrive (IMPACT), the organization’s largest program investment. Through this work, she has collaborated with state and local partners to strengthen coordination across early childhood systems and advance collective impact strategies that improve services for young children and families.“Kristin has been a dedicated champion for young children and families throughout her career, and I am extremely proud of her contributions to early childhood over her decades of service to children and families,” said First 5 California Executive Director Jackie Thu-Huong Wong. “Through this role, she will help strengthen the programs, partnerships, and systems that support healthy development, expand opportunity, and improve outcomes for young children across California.”Prior to joining First 5 California, Torres served as an early education leader in Yolo County, where she supported early learning and care providers in quality improvement initiatives, professional development, and early intervention screenings that connected families with needed services. She also spent nearly a decade with the El Dorado County Office of Education as a Child Development Specialist, helping develop a countywide quality improvement and support system focused on reaching high-impact populations and strengthening coordinated early learning services. In her new role, Torres will continue advancing collaborative strategies that improve outcomes for children and families across California’s early childhood system.ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources support parents, caregivers, and teachers in giving California’s children the best possible start in life. For more information, visit www.ccfc.ca.gov

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