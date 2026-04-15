First 5 California to Host Former Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris and Early Education Leaders at Upcoming Meeting

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- First 5 California will welcome former California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris at its upcoming Commission meeting on April 16, where she will deliver remarks on the systems conditions needed to create healing-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally responsive supports for young children and families across the state. Her remarks will set the stage for a panel discussion featuring local providers and parent advocates, offering real-world insight into how early childhood systems are experienced in communities.Dr. Burke Harris, a nationally recognized leader on childhood adversity and toxic stress, will highlight the importance of safe, stable, and nurturing relationships and environments for healthy child development. Her perspective will help connect First 5 California’s North Star vision and systems-change approach with broader statewide efforts to advance equitable outcomes for children and families.Following her remarks, a panel of representatives from the Child Care Resource Center, Parent Voices Oakland, and Yolo County Children’s Alliance will share perspectives from the field. Panelists include Michael Olenick, CEO of Child Care Resource Center of California; Clarissa Doutherd, Executive Director of Parent Voices Oakland; and Jeneba Lahai, Executive Director of Yolo County Children’s Alliance.The discussion is designed to ground the Commission’s work in lived experience, offering a clearer picture of how statewide strategies are playing out at the local level. By centering the voices of those closest to implementation, the panel will help identify ways First 5 California can strengthen partnerships, improve alignment across systems, and better support communities.First 5 California Commission MeetingApril 16, 2026 - 10:00 AMIn Person: 2389 Gateway Oaks, Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95833Virtual: Join via Zoom Webinar Media Contact:Members of the press may contact Jamiann Collins-Lopez for more information and to RSVP for comments or questions at jlopez@ccfc.ca.gov.ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIAFirst 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources support parents, caregivers, and teachers in giving California’s children the best possible start in life. For more information, visit www.ccfc.ca.gov

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