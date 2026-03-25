Celonis Wins 2026 AGA Innovation Challenge at Technology & Transformation Summit

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celonis , the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, has been named the winner of the 2026 Innovation Challenge at the Association of Government Accountants (AGA) Technology & Transformation Summit.Selected by a panel of experts and voted on live by summit attendees, Celonis was recognized for its Audit Acceleration and Control Monitoring Solution, an approach designed to modernize how government agencies detect risk, monitor internal controls, and improve audit outcomes.The Innovation Challenge highlights technologies that advance transparency, accountability, and efficiency across government. Finalists are evaluated based on broad applicability, measurable impact, and real-world feasibility.Celonis’ winning solution addresses a persistent challenge in government financial management. Many agencies still rely on manual, retrospective audit processes that identify issues only after they occur. This creates delays in remediation and increases the risk of improper payments, compliance gaps, and audit findings.The Celonis solution shifts that model. It uses process intelligence to continuously analyze transactional data across systems, allowing agencies to:• Monitor control performance in near real time• Detect control violations and anomalies as they occur• Identify root causes of audit findings across processes such as procure to pay• Prioritize high risk transactions for faster interventionBuilt on the concept of strengthening the “second line of defense,” the solution gives audit and internal control teams a centralized view of how processes actually operate, not how they are expected to operate. While initially focused on accounts payable, the approach can be extended across financial and operational workflows.By providing continuous visibility into execution, Celonis enables agencies to move from reactive audit remediation to proactive control monitoring. This supports stronger financial integrity, improved audit readiness, and more efficient use of taxpayer dollars."The Innovation Challenge is about recognizing solutions that can scale across government and deliver real results,” said Ann Ebberts, AGA CEO. “Celonis demonstrated a clear ability to help agencies simplify complex audit challenges and strengthen accountability, by moving from a reactive posture to a proactive approach to addressing improper payments and fraud.”“Thank you to AGA for the opportunity to present at TTS and showcase this solution. We are excited to continue sharing an approach that focuses on the foundation of good government and can make a meaningful difference for the federal financial community. Having served in CFO offices within the government, as well as a CIO, I understand how technology can lift an organizations ability to address challenges allowing real, measurable impact. Moreover, more than ever, it is important today to take steps to set that foundation for the use of AI so that we can derive tangible value,” said Sairah Ijaz, Managing Director, U.S. Federal Civilian, Celonis.The recognition comes at a time when agencies are under increasing pressure to reduce improper payments, improve internal controls, and deliver measurable results under evolving federal priorities.To learn more about Celonis’ Audit Acceleration and Control Monitoring Solution and how it supports government transformation, visit: https://www.agacgfm.org/event/technology-transformation-summit/

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