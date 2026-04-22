Senior Executives Association Announces Leadership Transition and New Appointments

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Senior Executives Association (SEA), the premier organization representing career senior federal executives, senior leaders, and aspiring leaders across government, today announced a leadership transition that reflects the organization’s continued commitment to strong governance, member engagement, and advancing excellence in public service leadership.Effective June 1, 2026, Mary Kate Whalen has been selected as President of SEA. Ms. Whalen is a distinguished federal executive, attorney, and executive leader with more than two decades of service at the Department of Homeland Security, including 17 years in the Senior Executive Service. She has held key leadership roles advising senior department officials on complex legal, regulatory, operational, and policy matters, while overseeing large scale organizations, workforce strategy, budgeting, and enterprise operations. Her career reflects a strong commitment to public service, leadership development, and strengthening government institutions.Effective April 1, 2026, Dr. Michelle Sutter was appointed Executive Director of SEA. Dr. Sutter, an active member of SEA, is a recognized leader in federal workforce transformation, human capital strategy, enterprise operations, and resource management. She brings experience across federal service, military leadership, and nonprofit management, where she has led high impact initiatives focused on organizational performance, operational effectiveness, and measurable results.SEA also extends its sincere appreciation to outgoing President Marcus L. Hill for his extraordinary service and leadership to the association. Over nearly a decade of service to SEA as a member, Chair of the Board, and President, Mr. Hill has helped strengthen the organization, guide important transitions, and advance support for the federal executive community. A retired Senior Executive with 37 years of federal service spanning the Department of Defense, DHS, and Department of the Treasury, Mr. Hill brought to SEA the same principled, mission-driven leadership that defined his government career, and leaves the association stronger for it.This transition marks an important next chapter for SEA as the organization continues to strengthen its voice, expand member value, build strategic partnerships, and support the leaders responsible for delivering results for the American people.For more information about SEA, visit the website here.

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