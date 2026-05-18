HumanTouch Expands Footprint with Tampa Presence to Advance Defense Through Agentic AI and Human-Centered Innovation

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HumanTouch, a leader in human-centered digital transformation optimization and mission-focused technology solutions for the federal government, today announced the expansion of its national footprint with a strategic presence in Tampa, Florida.This expansion strengthens HumanTouch’s ability to support mission-critical defense and federal operations within the rapidly growing ecosystem surrounding U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), the U.S. Air Force, and other key Department of Defense components located at MacDill Air Force Base.As federal agencies accelerate modernization efforts, HumanTouch is bringing advanced capabilities in Agentic AI, intelligent automation, data-driven decision support, and human-centered solutions directly to one of the nation’s most important national security hubs.“Expanding into Tampa reflects our commitment to supporting mission operators where time, speed, intelligence, and operational agility matter most,” said Moe Jafari, CEO of HumanTouch. “The future of federal modernization lies in Agentic AI systems that can augment human decision-making, automate complex workflows, and accelerate mission outcomes while maintaining accountability and trust. Tampa is a strategic location for advancing those capabilities alongside our defense partners.”HumanTouch’s approach combines AI-enabled orchestration, automation, and real-time analytics with deep mission understanding to help agencies improve operational efficiency, readiness, and decision advantage in increasingly complex environments.“Our expansion into Tampa is mission-driven,” said Kelly Bent, President of HumanTouch. “Federal agencies are looking beyond traditional automation toward intelligent, adaptive systems that can proactively support operations and enhance workforce effectiveness. HumanTouch is uniquely positioned to deliver human-centered Agentic AI solutions that create measurable mission impact while keeping people at the center of the decision-making process.”The Tampa expansion comes at a pivotal time as defense and civilian agencies seek greater efficiency, resilience, and strategic advantage through emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, autonomous agents, predictive analytics, and digital transformation initiatives.As part of its Tampa launch, HumanTouch will host an executive networking event to engage leaders across the defense, technology, and government contracting communities, strengthen partnerships, and explore new collaboration and teaming opportunities.HumanTouch delivers human-centered IT, digital transformation optimization, and Agentic AI solutions that bridge strategy, execution, and mission outcomes for federal agencies. By combining advanced technology with operational insight, HumanTouch helps organizations modernize systems, optimize performance, and achieve measurable results in an increasingly complex and resource-constrained environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.