Parul Somani Introduces a Decision-Making Framework for Navigating Uncertainty That Turns Regret into a Compass

“The Path of Least Regret” by Parul Somani helps readers make values-aligned decisions with confidence when outcomes are uncertain.

“The Path of Least Regret: Decide with Clarity. Move Forward with Confidence” by Parul Somani is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Path of Least Regret: Decide with Clarity. Move Forward with Confidence” by Parul Somani is now available on Amazon and at major book sellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Life’s most important decisions rarely come with certainty. Whether navigating a career transition, a health challenge, a relationship shift, or a change in priorities, the pressure to choose “correctly” can lead to overthinking, paralysis, and lingering self-doubt. In "The Path of Least Regret," Parul Somani introduces a practical, deeply human framework for making resilient decisions when outcomes are uncertain.Drawing on her background as an MIT and Harvard Business School graduate, former Bain & Company leader, Silicon Valley executive, and cancer survivor, Somani reframes regret from something to avoid into something to use."Parul Somani offers a practical framework for clarifying our deepest intentions and using that clarity to inspire action in your personal life and in the workplace,” said Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and Co-author of The Good Life, Dr. Robert Waldinger. Rather than asking what decision will minimize regret in some unknowable future, Somani encourages readers to focus on what will maximize peace of mind in the present while staying anchored in values, intention, and clarity.Grounded in research from psychology and neuroscience and refined through years of coaching high-achieving professionals and Fortune 100 organizations, the Path of Least Regretframework helps readers navigate uncertainty without chasing perfection. Through relatable stories, reflective prompts, and actionable tools, Somani shows how to overcome mental roadblocks, move past fear-based decision-making, and build resilience through intentional choice.“In my practice, I witness the toll that perfectionism and fear-based decision-making take on mental health,” said Founder & Director of Brainstorm: The Stanford Lab for Mental Health Innovation, Nina Vasan, MD. “Somani’s 'Path of Least Regret' offers an antidote—one grounded in self-compassion and intentionality rather than outcome optimization. Her framework doesn’t eliminate difficult emotions; it transforms them into tools for growth. As both a psychiatrist and human being, I found this profoundly healing.”Readers standing at a major crossroads or seeking greater alignment in everyday life will find calm clarity in Somani’s new work. Dr. Alia Crum, Associate Professor of Psychology at Stanford University puts a finer point on it, stating, “'The Path of Least Regret' is a welcome guide. It offers what so many of us need: a way to move forward that honors our values, quiets the second-guessing, and brings peace.”This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorParul Somani is a thought leader in the field of intentional living and resilient decision-making, dedicated to helping people navigate change with clarity and confidence. A graduate of MIT and Harvard Business School, she built her career at Bain & Company and in Silicon Valley startups before a life-altering cancer diagnosis at age thirty-one reshaped her path. Drawing on both professional expertise and personal resilience, she developed the Path of Least Regretframework, which Fortune 100 companies and high-achievers worldwide now use to make intentional decisions in life and leadership. Featured in Forbes, MIT Technology Review, Psychology Today, Thrive Global, and more, Somani empowers others to thrive with intention and resilience. Learn more at parulsomani.com About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

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