Paradigm Opens New Research Site in North County San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paradigm Clinical Research, Inc. , a clinical research site organization, announced today the opening of a new clinical trial site in Encinitas, CA, in North County San Diego. The clinic will conduct phase I–IV clinical trials in Dermatology and Ophthalmology.The Paradigm research clinic is located at 489 Saxony Place, Suite 101, Encinitas, within Coastal Skin & Eye Institute , a long-established multi-physician practice serving patients across San Diego County. Dr. Michelle Crosby, Board-Certified Ophthalmologist, and Dr. Christopher Crosby, Board-Certified Dermatologist, serve as the Principal Investigators for clinical trials at this newly opened location.Dermatology and Ophthalmology remain active and evolving areas of therapeutic development. Sponsors continue to advance biologics, targeted immunologic therapies, and retinal treatments addressing chronic inflammatory skin disease, medical and surgical management of skin cancer, degenerative eye conditions, and complications of systemic disorders such as diabetes. As innovation progresses across these interconnected fields, experienced clinical research sites play an essential role in rigorous study execution and in expanding access for individuals eligible to participate in clinical trials.“This expansion reflects increasing sponsor demand in Dermatology and Ophthalmology, particularly in regions with strong access to research-engaged patient populations,” said Kurt Mussina, Paradigm’s Chief Executive Officer. “Together with their colleagues, Dr. Michelle Crosby and Dr. Christopher Crosby have built a highly respected, multi-location practice serving the San Diego community for decades. Their experience as clinicians and established Principal Investigators partnering with Paradigm positions this site to play a meaningful role in the continued development of emerging therapies that improve care for patients across both specialties.”“Clinical research is an important extension of how we care for patients,” said Michelle Crosby, MD, PhD, Chief of Ophthalmology at Coastal Skin & Eye Institute and a Partner Principal Investigator with Paradigm. “From chronic inflammatory skin disease to complex retinal conditions, we often see patients who have exhausted standard therapies or are seeking better options. Clinical trials provide eligible individuals access to investigational therapies while helping advance care for future patients.”The Encinitas location marks Paradigm’s seventh clinical research site and is consistent with the company’s well-established and successful de novo growth strategy as reflected by other recent expansions in Modesto, CA; Aurora, CO; and Boise, ID. The continued growth of Paradigm’s wholly owned site portfolio strengthens its ability to support phase I–IV programs across multiple therapeutic areas and diverse patient populations.About Michelle Crosby, MD, PhD, FACS, FAAOMichelle Crosby, MD, PhD, FACS, FAAO, is a Board-Certified Ophthalmologist and clinical researcher with 20 years of experience in ocular disease and surgery. She serves as Chief of Ophthalmology at Coastal Skin & Eye Institute and is an experienced Principal Investigator in Ophthalmology clinical research.About Christopher Crosby, MD, PhD, FAAD, FACMSChristopher Crosby, MD, PhD, FAAD, FACMS, is Double Board Certified in Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. He practices at Coastal Skin & Eye Institute and serves as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the University of California, San Diego. He is a Fellowship Trained Mohs Surgeon and an experienced Principal Investigator in Dermatology clinical research.About Paradigm Clinical ResearchParadigm Clinical Research is a clinical research site organization supporting phase I–IV programs across Metabolic Disease, Dermatology, Pulmonology, Neurology and Psychiatry, Ophthalmology, and Vaccines and Infectious Disease. Paradigm operates wholly owned clinical trial sites with centralized governance and infrastructure designed to minimize operational variability across sites, a common challenge in multi-site clinical trials. In collaboration with more than 40 Board-Certified Principal Investigators, the company delivers expertly conducted clinical studies and access to diverse and specialty patient populations for sponsors and CRO partners. Additional information about the company is available at www.paradigm-research.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.