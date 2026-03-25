AlgoFinTech Unveils Backtesting Engine That Tests Thousands of Strategies Per Second

AlgoFintech Backtesting software Algo Fintech Logo

A hands-on look inside the proprietary software turning raw market data into deployable algorithmic strategies across every asset class at institutional speed.

We test more strategies before lunch than some quant desks test in a quarter. That is not an exaggeration.” — Anthony, AlgoFinTech

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlgoFinTech, a trading technology infrastructure company, has announced the release of its proprietary backtesting engine, a system designed to evaluate thousands of fully-formed trading strategies per second across multiple asset classes including Forex, Futures, Cryptocurrency, and Equities.

The engine automates the process of generating, testing, and filtering strategy candidates by combining technical indicators with varying risk parameters such as stop-loss distances, profit targets, trailing-stop configurations, and session-based filters. Each strategy is tested against historical market data with realistic execution modeling that accounts for commissions, slippage, and fill assumptions.

How the Engine Works

The platform operates by systematically varying combinations of widely used indicators — including moving averages, RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, ADR, and VWAP — alongside position-sizing and risk-management rules. The result is a large matrix of unique strategy permutations that the engine evaluates continuously.

Strategies that pass initial backtesting are then scored using a multi-pass filtering system. The scoring criteria include risk-adjusted return, maximum drawdown, trade frequency, win rate, and performance consistency across different market conditions. Only strategies that meet predefined thresholds across all criteria are flagged for further review.

"The engine was built to remove the bottleneck in strategy research," said Anthony, founder of AlgoFinTech. "Rather than testing a small number of ideas manually, the system evaluates a broad search space and surfaces the candidates that warrant closer examination."

Market-Agnostic Architecture

The backtesting engine is designed to operate across asset classes without requiring reconfiguration between markets. The same system processes futures contracts, major and minor forex pairs, equities, and cryptocurrency pairs. The only variable that changes between runs is the data feed.

This flexibility allows AlgoFinTech to maintain a diversified strategy library spanning multiple markets and timeframes, ranging from intraday momentum approaches on futures instruments to longer-duration setups on equities and forex.

From Discovery to Deployment

AlgoFinTech has confirmed that the engine is integrated into a broader pipeline that includes automated code generation for supported execution platforms. Strategies identified through the backtesting process can be converted into deployable algorithms for platforms including NinjaTrader, reducing the time between discovery and live deployment.

"The goal is to shorten the path from a validated backtest to a running algorithm," Anthony said. "The engine handles the research. The pipeline handles the deployment. Our partners focus on managing their trading operations."

Whitelabel Infrastructure Model

The backtesting engine is available as part of AlgoFinTech's whitelabel infrastructure offering. Through this model, agencies, prop firms, and independent trading operations can access strategies discovered by the engine and deploy them under their own brand. The offering includes performance dashboards, client management tools, and trade execution integration.

AlgoFinTech indicated that the company is currently onboarding new partners and expanding its brokerage integrations to support additional execution environments.

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