AlgoFintech Surpasses $50M in AUM as Demand for AI Trading Infrastructure Surges

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Fintech startup powers 300+ clients and 13 B2B partners with white-label algorithmic trading platform serving agencies, hedge funds, and retail investors.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlgoFintech, the fast-growing algorithmic trading infrastructure company, today announced it has surpassed $50 million in assets under management (AUM) across its platform—a milestone reached in under 18 months of operation. The company now powers over 300 active clients through 13 B2B agency partners and a growing direct-to-consumer channel, with more than 10 proprietary trading algorithms deployed across futures, forex, and crypto markets.

The announcement underscores a broader shift in financial services: institutional-grade algorithmic trading, once reserved for Wall Street quant desks and billion-dollar hedge funds, is now accessible to independent traders, boutique agencies, and mid-market investment firms through platforms like AlgoFintech.

A White-Label Engine Built for Scale

Unlike typical retail trading tools, AlgoFintech operates as a full B2B infrastructure layer. Agencies, prop firms, and financial advisors license the platform under their own brand—deploying trading algorithms to their client base without building the technology from scratch. Each partner receives a dedicated white-label portal with custom branding, client management dashboards, performance analytics, and automated trade copying across connected accounts.

This model has driven rapid adoption. With 13 B2B partners now onboarded—each managing their own book of clients—the platform has organically scaled to 300+ end-user accounts receiving live algorithmic trade signals across multiple asset classes.

Multi-Strategy Algorithm Marketplace

AlgoFintech’s algorithm library currently features over 10 actively managed strategies spanning futures scalping, forex trend-following, crypto momentum, and multi-asset portfolio balancing. Each algorithm is submitted through the company’s proprietary Algorithm Studio—a developer portal where quantitative traders and strategy builders submit, test, and monetize their algorithms. Once approved, strategies become available to agencies and their downstream clients through the marketplace.

The result is a two-sided ecosystem: algorithm developers earn revenue share on performance fees, while agencies and end clients gain access to diversified, institutional-quality strategies with full transparency into live trade history, equity curves, and risk metrics.

Serving Every Tier of the Market

On the institutional side, hedge funds and family offices use the platform to deploy systematic strategies at scale. In between, a growing network of independent agencies and financial advisors use the white-label solution to offer algo trading as a managed service to their own clients.

This multi-tier approach—retail, agency, and institutional—has proven to be a durable growth engine, with each segment reinforcing the others through shared algorithm performance data and network effects.

Technology-First Approach

The platform is built on a modern cloud-native stack with real-time trade execution, automated copy trading, and enterprise-grade security. Clients connect their brokerage accounts—including Tradovate, NinjaTrader, and MetaTrader—and the system handles execution, risk management, and performance reporting automatically. Setup takes less than five minutes.

All trade performance is publicly verifiable, with live results displayed on a transparent performance dashboard that tracks every entry, exit, P&L, drawdown, and win rate in real time.

What’s Next

AlgoFintech plans to expand its algorithm marketplace, onboard additional B2B partners across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, and launch advanced portfolio management tools for institutional clients later this year. The company is also investing in AI-driven strategy optimization and expanding its developer ecosystem through the Algorithm Studio.

About AlgoFintech: AlgoFintech is an algorithmic trading infrastructure company that provides white-label trading platforms, algorithm marketplaces, and automated trade execution for agencies, hedge funds, prop firms, and retail traders. The company’s B2C brand, serves individual traders with AI-powered trading automation. For more information, visit algofintech.com.

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