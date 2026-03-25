AIIR Consulting Names Barb Rosen as Managing Partner

Seasoned Executive Brings Deep Expertise in Leadership Development and Organizational Transformation

One of my clients once told me that developing strong leaders is the answer to almost every company issue. I look forward to continuing this work with AIIR.” — Barb Rosen

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIIR Consulting today announced the appointment of Barb Rosen as Managing Partner, where she will help the AIIR team continue to bring significant value to clients, serve as a strategic advisor, and support all facets of business development.A seasoned executive with a multidisciplinary background, Barb has spent her career helping complex, global organizations solve their most urgent leadership challenges. Her expertise lies in partnering with companies navigating major change — whether that means identifying and closing critical skills gaps building robust leadership pipelines , or equipping organizations with the strategies they need to drive meaningful, measurable transformation.“One of my clients once told me that developing strong leaders is the answer to almost every company issue," Rosen said. "There is no doubt that executives who lead with empathy, business acumen, and a willingness to take thoughtful risk are a recipe for success. I’m honored and proud to have a role in helping clients and companies transform successfully, and I look forward to continuing this work with AIIR.”Prior to joining AIIR Consulting, Rosen worked at Korn Ferry, where she partnered with clients to assess and develop their leaders. Her engagements included work with large, global enterprises navigating complex challenges — from redesigning talent acquisition strategies and rebuilding leadership pipelines to support board-level succession concerns, to equipping organizations with practical frameworks for talent management following major acquisitions. In each case, her work translated directly into measurable business outcomes: stronger pipelines, faster time-to-productivity, and more cohesive, high-performing leadership teams. Her client-centric approach and ability to collaborate with top consultants and search partners enabled her to cultivate a portfolio spanning well-known technology, pharmaceutical, professional services, and consumer product companies.Rosen began her career as a financial analyst, having earned a B.S. in Finance. After a period in banking, she pursued a Master’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, specializing in Magazine Publishing. She went on to build an accounting and finance consulting firm in the Chicago area, and further honed her expertise at firms including Aon and Mercer.Barb joins Megan Marshall and Joy Nissen as Managing Partner at AIIR Consulting, strengthening the firm’s leadership team as it continues to expand its impact with clients across industries.“Barb brings exactly the kind of experience that our clients need," said AIIR Founder and CEO Dr. Jonathan Kirschner. "She has a proven track record of helping large, complex organizations solve their most pressing leadership and talent challenges. Her ability to translate strategy into meaningful, measurable outcomes for the business is precisely what AIIR stands for, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team.”About AIIR ConsultingAIIR Consulting is a leading executive coaching and leadership development firm trusted by the Fortune 500. For more than a decade, AIIR has partnered with organizations worldwide to develop leaders, align teams, and drive sustainable performance. Learn more at aiirconsulting.com.

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