AIIR Consulting Names Dr. Joy Nissen as Managing Partner, Expanding Leadership Across EMEA and Asia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIIR Consulting today announced the promotion of Joy Nissen, Psy.D., MBA, to Managing Partner, where she will lead the firm’s expanding presence across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) as well as Asia, strengthening AIIR’s global leadership and client impact.A psychologist, seasoned executive, and executive coach, NIssen brings a rare combination of behavioral science expertise and global business leadership to her new role. Raised in a multicultural environment and having lived in four countries, she offers a deeply informed, culturally attuned perspective shaped by firsthand leadership experience across multiple continents.“Helping leaders become the best versions of themselves has been a consistent focus of my work, as the ripple effects of strong leadership extend far beyond the individual,” she said. “I’m honored to step into this new role and excited to partner with leaders across EMEA and beyond, building on AIIR’s strong foundation to support sustainable growth and leadership impact on a global scale.”Nissen holds a doctorate in clinical psychology and an MBA from Widener University and is Board Certified in Biofeedback.Prior to joining AIIR Consulting full time, Nissen worked at The Vanguard Group, where she supported executive and high-potential leader development through coaching, assessment, and the implementation of measurement strategies to evaluate leadership impact. Earlier in her career, she served as President of Nuna Baby Essentials, Inc., where she launched and scaled the North American business from inception to $30 million in annual revenue over six years, leading teams across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.Since joining AIIR Consulting, Nissen has held senior leadership roles, most recently as Senior Vice President of Leadership Solutions, overseeing the design and delivery of integrated leadership offerings spanning executive assessment, executive coaching team effectiveness , and leadership development.With this promotion, she joins Megan Marshall, Managing Partner at AIIR Consulting, as part of the firm’s global leadership team.“Joy’s combination of global business leadership and deep behavioral expertise makes her an exceptional partner as AIIR expands its global footprint and deepens its work with leaders worldwide,” said Marshall.About AIIR ConsultingAIIR Consulting is a global leadership consultancy that partners with organizations to unlock performance through executive assessment, executive coaching, leadership development, and team effectiveness. Learn more at www.aiirconsulting.com

