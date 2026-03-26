National CACFP Week 2026 Recognized Nationwide

Child Care Council of Orange County Inc. CACFP Week

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This March, National CACFP Week earned recognition at every level of government, from Congress to state capitals and local districts. The annual education and information campaign, sponsored by the National CACFP Association (NCA), is observed each year during the third week of March and highlights the vital role the USDA’s Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) plays in combating hunger and promoting nutrition. Demonstrating strong congressional support, a bipartisan resolution was introduced in both chambers of Congress to recognize National CACFP Week.In the Senate and House of Representatives, leaders from both parties came together to highlight the importance of CACFP and the dedicated providers who serve nutritious meals to children and adults across the country. The resolutions underscore the program’s essential role in reducing food insecurity, supporting healthy development and strengthening communities nationwide.Recognition extended beyond Capitol Hill, with multiple states issuing proclamations in honor of CACFP Week. Governors in the following states formally recognized March 15–21, 2026 as CACFP Week:ArizonaColoradoGeorgiaIdahoIllinoisIndianaKansasMichiganWisconsinAdvocates also secured local recognition, reinforcing CACFP’s impact at the community level:New York’s 42nd Senate DistrictNew York’s 39th Senate DistrictNational CACFP Week once again generated media coverage across the country, with outlets highlighting the program’s impact on millions of children and adults. Coverage emphasized the importance of access to nutritious meals in child care and adult care settings, as well as the role CACFP plays in supporting healthy growth, development and overall well-being.National CACFP Week serves as a powerful reminder of the dedication of CACFP operators who work every day to ensure access to nutritious meals. As awareness continues to grow, so does the program’s ability to support families, strengthen communities and advance nutrition security nationwide.“The recognition CACFP Week received this year, from Congress to local communities, speaks to the strength of this program and the people who make it work every day,” said Alexia Thex, President of the National CACFP Association. “At NCA, we're proud to champion CACFP and the providers who are making a real difference for children and families across the country.”Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition access for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

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