CACFP Impact on Display as USDA and NCA Leaders Visit Las Vegas Family Child Care Home

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deputy Under Secretary Patrick Penn of USDA Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services; Tina Fritz Namian, Deputy Associate Administrator with USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service; and Alexia Thex, President of the National CACFP Association , recently participated in a site visit to Lulu’s Kids Care, a CACFP family child care home in Las Vegas, Nevada. The visit highlighted the daily impact of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) on young children and the dedicated providers who serve them. The CACFP is a federal nutrition program that helps ensure 4.4 million children and adults in care settings receive nutritious meals and snacks each day.Hosted by Food for Kids, Inc., the visit included Executive Director Alix Pasillas and Southern Nevada Lead Jodi Zollin, who joined owner and provider Orly Adani in welcoming the group. During the visit, guests observed breakfast service and saw firsthand how CACFP helps ensure children receive nutritious, balanced meals in a home based child care setting. The group also spent time playing with the children in the backyard, experiencing the warm, supportive environment that defines high quality family child care."Visits like this highlight why CACFP matters,” said Thex. “Seeing children receive nutritious meals in a nurturing environment and meeting the dedicated providers who make that possible every day is the work NCA is proud to champion."As part of the morning, Deputy Under Secretary Penn gathered the children for story time, a moment that captured the joy, engagement, and sense of community fostered in family child care homes like Lulu’s Kids Care. The visit offered an opportunity for federal and national leaders to connect directly with providers and children and to see the importance of CACFP at work in everyday moments.“Every visit to a CACFP site reaffirms how essential this program is for children, families, and communities, connecting kids with nutritious, real food that paves a pathway to lifelong health and well-being,” said Penn. “USDA is committed to supporting the caregivers who make this all possible and strengthening the program so it can best serve participants for years to come.”Lulu’s Kids Care, operated by Orly Adani since 2021, serves children and families in the Las Vegas community with the support of CACFP. Food for Kids, Inc., a longstanding CACFP sponsoring organization, supports family child care homes, child care centers, and adult care centers across the region, helping ensure access to healthy meals and strong program oversight.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition access for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

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