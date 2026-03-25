Tinubu Launches AI-Native Underwriting Platform for Specialty Insurance

Tinubu launches an AI-native platform turning specialty underwriting into a portfolio-driven, real-time decision system powered by agentic AI orchestration.

The future of specialty underwriting is not faster processin, it is portfolio-aware decision-making in real time. We are combining that knowledge with the power of agentic AI.” — Morgan Franc, CEO of Tinubu

NEW YORK CITY, NY, FRANCE, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Specialty insurers operate in markets where profitable growth depends on precise risk selection and continuous portfolio discipline. Yet industry research shows that underwriters still spend significant time, up to 40% of their time, processing submissions and administrative tasks rather than evaluating risk.Tinubu Underwriting addresses this challenge directly, delivering more consistent, faster decisions, stronger risk selection, and real-time portfolio intelligence embedded into underwriting workflows.Tinubu, a global leader in enterprise software for the specialty insurance industry, today announced the launch of Tinubu Underwriting, built to transform underwriting execution across complex specialty lines starting with Surety, Trade Credit, Accident & Health, and Political Risk, and soon expanding to General Liability, E&S, Marine, and Aviation.Purpose-built for the volatility and non-standard nature of specialty insurance, Tinubu Underwriting creates a unified environment where underwriters can assess risk, understand portfolio exposure, and respond to brokers with greater speed and precision.Tinubu Underwriting connects with insurers' existing systems and data sources, enabling carriers to modernize underwriting without replacing core platforms. Submissions, tasks, compliance controls, and audit trails are centralized into a single workspace.Tinubu Underwriting also automates the early stages of underwriting through AI-powered submission triage. Incoming submissions are evaluated against configurable risk appetite frameworks, enabling early signals to brokers, often within minutes rather than days, while deeper analysis supports final underwriting decisions. Tinubu Underwriting transforms underwriting from a fragmented, submission-by-submission process into a controlled, portfolio-driven decision system."Today, we are introducing a powerful new addition to our Specialty Cloud portfolio," said Morgan Franc, CEO of Tinubu. "The future of specialty underwriting is not faster processing, it is portfolio-aware decision-making in real time. Tinubu Underwriting enables carriers to orchestrate workflows, automate routine tasks, and dynamically align underwriting decisions with their risk appetite. After 25 years building deep underwriting and risk expertise with specialty insurers worldwide, we are now combining that knowledge with the power of agentic AI and the results are transformative."By using AI to capture and classify submissions, prioritize workloads, and automate routine decisions, Tinubu Underwriting allows underwriting teams to focus on higher-value judgment and portfolio strategy. The result is shorter quote times, improved broker responsiveness, higher submission throughput, and stronger governance across the underwriting lifecycle.About TinubuTinubu is the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the global specialty insurance industry. With more than 25 years of experience and 45+ carriers worldwide, Tinubu delivers scalable cloud platforms supporting underwriting, risk management, policy administration, distribution, and claims across complex specialty insurance markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.