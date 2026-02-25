Tinubu Appoints Vinod Kachroo as Head of Americas Business

Tinubu logo

Strengthening U.S. leadership and accelerating innovation across the surety and specialty market

Vinod understands both the complexity of our customers’ businesses and the power of technology to transform them.” — Morgan Franc, CEO of Tinubu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinubu , a global leader in enterprise software solutions for the specialty insurance industry, today announced the appointment of Vinod Kachroo as Head of America’s business where he will lead the company’s Americas operations and oversee the strategic development and expansion of its Surety business Key Highlights:- Vinod Kachroo appointed Head of America’s business leading Tinubu’s American operations and growth strategy.- Expanded leadership of Tinubu’s Surety business, reinforcing the company’s commitment to its clients, innovation and market expansion in the U.S.- 30+ years of enterprise transformation experience, spanning global insurers, insurtech platforms, and digital innovation at scale.In this expanded role, Vinod will be responsible for driving growth across America’s strengthening customer partnerships and advancing Tinubu’s end-to-end surety platform to meet the evolving needs of carriers and brokers. His appointment underscores Tinubu’s commitment to accelerating innovation and delivering scalable, digital-first solutions to the U.S. surety market.“Vinod brings a rare combination of visionary leadership, deep industry expertise, and operational excellence,” said Morgan Franc, CEO of Tinubu. “As we continue to invest in the U.S. market and expand our surety capabilities, his experience building and scaling high-performance technology platforms will be instrumental. Vinod understands both the complexity of our customers’ businesses and the power of technology to transform them. His leadership will help us accelerate growth while staying relentlessly focused on customer value and innovation.”Vinod joins this role following his leadership as GM Skye, where he guided product strategy, strengthened strategic partnerships, scaled global delivery capabilities, and accelerated market momentum following Tinubu’s acquisition of Innoveo. His work has been central to leveraging Skye platforms' advanced no-code platform capabilities and integrating it into Tinubu’s broader specialty insurance core offering.With more than 30 years of experience across insurance, financial services, and healthcare technology, Vinod has built a strong reputation as a transformational insurtech leader. He previously led innovation initiatives at SE2, implementing its industry-leading digital platform, and held senior roles at Tata Consultancy Services, MetLife, Prudential, and AIG. Throughout his career, he has consistently bridged strategy and execution - turning complex technological vision into measurable business impact.“I’m honored to take on this expanded responsibility and lead Tinubu’s Americas. business and surety strategy,” said Vinod Kachroo. “The surety market is at an inflection point. Carriers and brokers are seeking scalable, configurable platforms that enable agility without sacrificing control. With Tinubu’s deep domain expertise and powerful technology foundation, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients modernize operations, unlock data-driven insights, and drive sustainable growth. I look forward to building on our strong momentum in the U.S.”Vinod is also a sought-after speaker, author, and futurist, recognized for guiding organizations through market disruption and enterprise transformation. Known for combining bold thinking with disciplined execution, he applies the same philosophy outside of work as an avid runner - constantly pushing boundaries, going farther and faster, and bringing that mindset to every organization he leads.About TinubuTinubu is the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the global specialty insurance industry, driving the industry's digital transformation and growth with best-in-class cloud technology and deep domain expertise. Tinubu provides end-to-end solutions across the entire insurance value chain, including policy or bond administration, underwriting, distribution, and claims. Tinubu brings 25+ years of sector experience and assets across carriers and distribution.About Vinod KachrooVinod Kachroo is Head of Americas at Tinubu. A transformational leader with more than 30 years of experience across insurance, financial services, and healthcare, Vinod is known for driving innovation, scaling enterprise platforms, and delivering measurable business impact.Previously CEO of Innoveo (now part of Tinubu), Vinod led product strategy, global partnerships, and delivery expansion, accelerating growth and market recognition for the no-code insurance platform. Earlier in his career, he spearheaded innovation initiatives at SE2 and held leadership roles at Tata Consultancy Services, MetLife, Prudential, and AIG.A recognized insurtech futurist and industry speaker, Vinod combines strategic vision with operational rigor - turning complex ideas into executable transformation. Outside of the boardroom, he is an avid runner, embodying the discipline and endurance that define his leadership style.Media Contact:marketing@tinubu.com

