AI-Powered Food Ingredient Analysis Platform ‘FoodScanner’ Launches

Easily check the safety information of ingredients and additives contained in food products through a simple product name search or photo capture via the app

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “What ingredients are actually in the food I eat?” A new service has been launched to answer this growing consumer question. FoodScanner , an AI-powered food ingredient analysis platform, announced on the 25th that it has launched its open beta service, starting in South Korea. FoodScanner is a mobile application that provides risk analysis ratings for food ingredients and additives based on data published by international organizations, including the FDA, WHO, CSPI, EFSA, JECFA, and EWG.The platform is designed to make it easy for consumers to access information that has traditionally been difficult to verify. Users can quickly check ingredient compositions and precautionary details by simply searching for a product name or taking a photo.FoodScanner presents a comprehensive ingredient list and classifies each component into four categories: Caution, Warning, Moderate, and Unknown. It also visualizes the proportion of each category within the product through an intuitive graph. The analysis currently covers more than 1.6 million food products officially registered and distributed in Korea through the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS).Beyond simple ingredient listings, FoodScanner’s results are powered by an analytical framework built on international research and official data sources. Users can click on individual ingredients to view detailed explanations, including references to international organizations where applicable. The platform also provides information on major allergen ingredients.In addition to its scanning function, FoodScanner offers “FoodWiki” and “Fooditor” services. FoodWiki allows users to search for ingredient names and access detailed information such as definitions, uses, international references, and precautions. Fooditor publishes in-depth content on the latest food trends and health insights three times a week.The FoodScanner app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.Looking ahead, FoodScanner plans to further advance its AI analysis capabilities and strengthen integration with global research data to evolve into a comprehensive food intelligence platform that supports healthier dietary choices.Kim Yong-jun, CEO of FoodScanner, said, “There are tens of thousands of chemical substances and additives used in food production, yet it remains challenging for consumers to fully understand their meaning, safety, and potential risks. We aim to create a culture where anyone can easily access and make informed decisions about the food they consume.”

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