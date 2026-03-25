MEC Ivan Meyer on 2026 budget priorities

The Western Cape’s economic and agricultural landscape is set for a significant boost following the tabling of Vote 11: Agriculture and Vote 12: Economic Development and Tourism in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature today by Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer.

Tabling budgets that collectively exceed R1.7 billion, Dr Meyer reaffirmed the Western Cape Government’s commitment to building a confident, competitive, and kind province, one that delivers real opportunities for residents, attracts investment, grows jobs, and strengthens resilience across key sectors.

Economy Growing, Jobs Strengthening – Despite Global Pressures

The Western Cape economy continues to outperform national trends, driven by strong provincial leadership and strategic interventions under the Growth for Jobs (G4J) Strategy.

The Western Cape recorded 1.4% economic growth in 2025, double the national rate.

Unemployment fell to 18.1%, the lowest in the country.

Agriculture expanded by 16.2%, adding R3.7 billion.

Tourism reached a record 1.12 million international arrivals.

The province now hosts two-thirds of all national BPO jobs.

“This is what happens when government governs with clarity, partnership, and kindness,” said Dr. Meyer.

The Department of Economic Development and Tourism’s (DEDAT) 2026/27 Main Budget of R596.765 million is fully aligned with the Growth for Jobs Strategy.

Key Programme Allocations (2026/27):

Administration – R64.439 million

Integrated Economic Development Services – R33.364 million

Trade & Sector Development – R359.456 million

Business Regulation & Governance – R19.852 million

Economic Planning – R35.729 million

Skills Development & Innovation – R83.925 million

Catalytic Agency and Entity Support:

Wesgro – R127.355 million

Atlantis SEZ – R41.534 million

Saldanha Bay Freeport – R33.275 million

Cape Town International Convention Centre – R6.8 million

Earmarked Funding Priorities (2026/27) include:

Tourism Safety Programme – R3 million

Drone/UAV Regulatory Sandbox – R3 million

Export Accelerator Programme – R6.5 million

Port & Logistics Performance Support – R3 million

Tourism Growth Initiatives – R4 million

Tech Ecosystem Enablement – R3.5 million

Western Cape Investment Summit Continuum – R2 million

Green Hydrogen (3-Capes MOU) – R600 000

Just Energy Transition Plan – R800 000

Skills for the Future:

R39.243 million for BPO & tech-sector skills.

R2.020 million (TETA) for transport-sector training.

The Agriculture Budget for 2026/27 increases to R1.149 billion,

The Western Cape’s agricultural sector remains one of the most competitive and resilient in South Africa, contributing 10% to the province’s GDP and supporting 267 804 jobs, including 190 077 in primary agriculture and 77 728 in agri-processing.

In the third quarter of 2025, the sector grew by an exceptional 27% year-on-year, reaffirming agriculture as the most competitive sector across all five rural districts.

Seven of the Western Cape’s ten largest export products are agricultural, and 66% of the province's agricultural production is exported, accounting for more than 54% of all South Africa’s agricultural exports.

Programme Allocations:

Agricultural Producer Support & Development – R333.282 million

Sustainable Resource Use & Management – R157.265 million

Veterinary Services – R152.090 million

Technology & Research Development – R177.108 million

Agricultural Economic Services – R56.684 million

Agricultural Education & Training – R79.357 million

Rural Development – R23.910 million

Targeted Earmarked Funding: Water, Markets, Energy & Biosecurity

The Department will deploy R89.533 million in earmarked funding—a 36% increase—to strengthen resilience and competitiveness:

River Protection Works – R21.862 million

Ecological Infrastructure – R44.068 million

Ecological Infrastructure (alien-clearing, G4J) – R2.75 million

Africa Market Activation – R5.5 million

Mobile Abattoirs – R5 million

Export Certification Online System – R4 million

Solar PV for agri-worker houses – R2 million

Vineyard Replacement (CASP cut mitigation) – R2 million

These allocations directly support climate resilience, water security, export readiness, and energy relief for rural communities.

Food Security and Household Well-Being

Guided by its impact statement—

“Grow the number of Western Cape residents who can feed themselves and their families with dignity and sustainably”— the Department will continue to scale household food-production initiatives, rural socio-economic upliftment, and agri-worker development.

The Department will rehabilitate 20,000 hectares of agricultural land, enhancing long-term water resilience and climate adaptation.

Protecting Livestock and Export Markets

The province continues to prioritise its biosecurity defences against major threats such as Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD).

Through its 21-point FMD response plan, the Western Cape has established an FMD War Room, intensified surveillance, and mobilised private veterinarians to support province-wide vaccination and containment measures.

Climate Change and Market Volatility

Climate trends, declining winter rainfall, reduced chill units, and increasing heat-stress days pose significant risks to agricultural output.

The province’s climate-resilience strategy is supported by partnerships with the Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership (MCAP) and Stellenbosch University’s School for Climate Studies.

Global agricultural trade remains constrained by protectionism, weakened multilateral trade systems, and geopolitical disruptions—including the war in Iran, which is driving up input costs and unsettling supply chains.

Building a Rural Economy of Opportunity

The Commodity Approach, supported by R100 million annually, continues to strengthen land-reform success, market integration, and rural competitiveness.

Across the full value chain, agriculture accounts for 14% of provincial GDP, creating jobs far beyond the farm gate.

The department is also a national leader in evidence-based governance, with 45 external evaluations completed since 2014 across land reform, rural safety, climate resilience, youth development, and veterinary systems.

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer to Provincial Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Ivan Meyer

Daniel Johnson

Cell: 079 990 4231

E-mail: daniel.johnson@westerncape.gov.za

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