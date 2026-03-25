Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,967 in the last 365 days.

Border Management Authority unveils Easter operational plan, 29 Mar

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, will host a press conference to unveil the operational plan for the Easter period. Commissioner Masiapato will also outline the measures to be implemented to ensure efficient and secure movement facilitation, including amended operational hours.

The BMA will advance its work this Easter through the deployment of advanced security equipment, reaffirming the Authority’s commitment to safeguarding South Africa’s ports of entry.

Commissioner Dr Masiapato invites members of the media to the press conference as follows:

Date: Sunday, 29 March 2026
Time: 10:00
Venue: GCIS Media Room
Tshedimosetso House, 1035 cnr Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

Operation HI-TIVISE – Report suspicious activities by calling 0801 229 019. If you see something, say something. You can also report suspicious activities online on the BMA website: www.bma.gov.za*

For media enquiries and RSVPs:
Mmemme Mogotsi
Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing
Email: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za 
Cell: 072 856 4288

#GovAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Border Management Authority unveils Easter operational plan, 29 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.