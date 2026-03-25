Border Management Authority unveils Easter operational plan, 29 Mar

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, will host a press conference to unveil the operational plan for the Easter period. Commissioner Masiapato will also outline the measures to be implemented to ensure efficient and secure movement facilitation, including amended operational hours.

The BMA will advance its work this Easter through the deployment of advanced security equipment, reaffirming the Authority’s commitment to safeguarding South Africa’s ports of entry.

Commissioner Dr Masiapato invites members of the media to the press conference as follows:

Date: Sunday, 29 March 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: GCIS Media Room

Tshedimosetso House, 1035 cnr Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

Operation HI-TIVISE – Report suspicious activities by calling 0801 229 019. If you see something, say something. You can also report suspicious activities online on the BMA website: www.bma.gov.za*

For media enquiries and RSVPs:

Mmemme Mogotsi

Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing

Email: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za

Cell: 072 856 4288

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