2026 Merrell Daocheng Yading SkyRace: Registration Now Open 2026 Merrell Daocheng Yading SkyRace: Registration Now Open 2026 Merrell Daocheng Yading SkyRace: Registration Now Open

NANJING, CHINA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Run on "the Last Pure Land on the Blue Planet" and race alongside the world's top trail runners.The 2026 Merrell Daocheng Yading SkyRace is set to take place on June 20, 2026, with registration open today.Only official Chinese race in the 2026 Merrell SkyrunnerWorld SeriesThe 2026 Merrell Daocheng Yading SkyRace has been designated a RED race with a 1.5x points coefficient, making it a key qualifying event for the season-ending SKYMASTERS Final.1 The Last Pure Land on the Blue PlanetDaocheng Yading, which means "Land Facing the Sun" in Tibetan, is honored as the Last Pure Land on the Blue Planet and hailed as the Soul of Shangri-La in China. Blessed by nature, this sacred land is dominated by three snow-capped mountains—Xiannairi, Yangmaiyong, and Xianuoduoji—standing majestically in a triangular formation, their summits permanently capped with snow. Meltwater feeds alpine lakes with crystal-clear and azure blue water, including Milk Sea, Five-color Lake, and Pearl Lake. At the foot of the mountains stretch endless forests, lush pastures, and winding streams across the Luorong Pasture—where the most breathtaking scenery of the snow-covered highlands converges in one place.2 Run into a Millennium of Xizang CivilizationThis is a profound dialogue with the ancient culture of the Xizang Plateau.Before the race, you will be welcomed by solemn and vibrant Tibetan songs and dances. Along the course, you will pass colorful prayer flags, sacred mani mounds, and the ancient Chonggu Temple.As you cross the finish line, authentic Tibetan cuisine awaits to warm both body and soul.3 Three Categories as Three Ways to Connect with YadingUltra Kora 50KMA purpose-built Kora trail for mountain runners. Starting from Shangri‑La Town, you will traverse primeval forests and alpine meadows, with the three sacred peaks towering ahead, continue past Chonggu Temple, Luorong Pasture, and Milk Sea, and finish in Yading Village.ITRA Points: 2 ｜ Cumulative Elevation Gain: 3,496m ｜ Cumulative Elevation Loss: 2,468m ｜ Cut-off Time: 16 hours ｜ Registration Fee: RMB 899/personRace Experience Requirements:(1) Have completed two official races of 40km or longer within the past 12 months, and possess outdoor sports experience at an altitude above 3,000m (relevant records must be provided during registration).(2) Have completed one official trail race of 50km or longer within the past 12 months.Skyrun 30KMStarting from Shangri‑La Town, you will run through alpine pastures, pass Chonggu Temple (the prototype of the Shangri‑La Lamasery in Lost Horizon), gaze up at the snow‑capped peaks from the best viewpoint of Pearl Lake, and finish in Yading Village.ITRA Points: 2 ｜ Cumulative Elevation Gain: 2,618m ｜ Cumulative Elevation Loss: 1,591m ｜ Cut-off Time: 11 hours ｜ Registration Fee: RMB 599/personRace Experience Requirements:(1) Have completed one official trail race of 30km or longer within the past 12 months.(2) Have completed one official race of 20km or longer within the past 12 months, and possess outdoor sports experience at an altitude above 3,000m (relevant records must be provided during registration).Hiking 10KMThis is a scenic highlight route, allowing you to travel round-trip from Luorong Pasture to Milk Sea and wind through the foot of the three sacred peaks. This category is ideal for novices at alpine trail running and visitors alike who would like to experience Yading's extraordinary natural beauty at a gentle pace.Cumulative Elevation Gain: 499m ｜ Cumulative Elevation Loss: 499m ｜ Cut-off Time: 5 hours ｜ Registration Fee: RMB 199/person* Finishers of the Ultra Kora 50KM and Skyrun 30KM will earn ITRA points and a UTMB Index score. The top 30 finishers in the Skyrun 30KM will also earn points for the 2026 Merrell SkyrunnerWorld Series.4 Epic Showdown at the Foot of the Sacred PeaksThe Organizing Committee has invited international elite runners at the forefront of the series' annual points rankings. They will compete alongside China's top trail runners in an ultimate showdown at the foot of snow-capped peaks in Yading. The elite runner lineup will be announced soon.5 RegistrationRace Date: June 20, 2026Registration Period: Now – 23:59, April 30, 2026Draw Results Announcement: April 28, 2026Official website: https://dcydyys.xempower.cn Registration Channels:（1）World’s Marathons: https://worldsmarathons.com/marathon/yading-sky-race （2）Ahotu: https://www.ahotu.com/event/yading-skyrun （3）Runnerreg ： https://runnerreg.co/registration/yading-skyrace-2026

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