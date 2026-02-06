LE Robotics Secures Series A+ Funding, Accelerating Industrial Embodied AI Welding Innovation LE Robotics Secures Series A+ Funding, Accelerating Industrial Embodied AI Welding Innovation LE Robotics Secures Series A+ Funding, Accelerating Industrial Embodied AI Welding Innovation

CHENGDU, CHINA, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LE Robotics Co., Ltd. ("LE Robotics"), a pioneering leader in the industrial embodied AI welding sector, has successfully completed its Series A+ financing round, raising tens of millions of RMB. This investment round was led by Shandong Luhua Investment Co., Ltd., with participation from Sinolink Innovation Investment Co., Ltd. It closely follows the company's Series A funding from Shenzhen Capital Group in the second quarter of 2025. The rapid succession of these financings underscores LE Robotics' successful transition from the initial business model validation phase into a critical new stage focused on standardization and large-scale commercialization, earning strong recognition from both industrial and financial investors.Corporate Profile & Technological FoundationEstablished in 2022, LE Robotics has rapidly emerged as a core innovator in the industrial embodied artificial intelligence welding domain. The company's foundation is built upon its fully self-developed, full-stack "Hand-Eye-Foot-Brain" collaborative technology system, which represents a significant architectural advancement in robotic welding solutions. This integrated system enables a sophisticated closed-loop "perception-decision-execution" capability that fundamentally transforms traditional welding approaches.The company's technological breakthrough is most evident in its groundbreaking "InstantSeam Welding" and "WeldOnMove" capabilities. These innovations address the most persistent challenges in modern manufacturing: the efficient handling of "non-standard, small-batch, and high-variety" welding demands. By eliminating the traditional reliance on precision tooling and manual programming, LE Robotics has effectively solved the industry's long-standing trilemma of quality, efficiency, and flexibility. Current applications span multiple high-value sectors including rail transit, nuclear power, and petrochemical pipelines, with ongoing expansion into adjacent industrial verticals.Strategic Milestones and Market ValidationThe period following the August 2025 Series A funding has been marked by exceptional progress across multiple dimensions. The company's technological achievements gained national recognition through features on China Central Television's premier news programs News Live and Morning News, providing authoritative endorsement at the highest level. The provincial-level "Specialized, Refined, Distinctive, and Innovative" enterprise certification further validated the company's innovative approach and market potential.Perhaps most significantly, independent professional assessment confirmed that LE Robotics' core technology has reached "internationally advanced" levels, positioning the company favorably against global competitors. The successful advancement to the national finals of the Unicorn Enterprise Competition further enhanced the company's profile within the investment community and industrial sectors.Market validation has been equally impressive, with the establishment of strategic partnerships with over 50 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders, including CNPC and CRRC. The exceptional customer repurchase rate exceeding 95% demonstrates the practical value and reliability of LE Robotics' solutions in real-world industrial environments. The company's global expansion now encompasses over 30 countries, with particular success in penetrating demanding European and North American markets.Comprehensive Service Framework and Ecosystem DevelopmentLE Robotics has developed a sophisticated multi-tiered service approach that addresses the complete customer lifecycle. For clients in the research and development phase, the company provides comprehensive support that extends far beyond equipment delivery, including full-process debugging and specialized technical guidance to overcome implementation challenges. For enterprises scaling to mass production, LE Robotics leverages its mature supply chain capabilities to ensure reliable batch deliveries while maintaining consistent quality standards through localized service networks.The company's global expansion support framework enables international clients to leverage cross-border technical expertise and rapid maintenance services through strategically established overseas operational centers. This holistic service philosophy represents an evolution from traditional equipment supply toward becoming a comprehensive "Industrial Embodied AI Welding Ecosystem Service Provider." The expanded service portfolio now encompasses specialized welding process consulting, customized solution architecture, professional equipment maintenance, and data-driven optimization services, creating additional value throughout the customer relationship lifecycle.Post-Financing Strategic Development FrameworkThe infusion of Series A+ capital will be strategically allocated across three interconnected strategic domains to accelerate growth and market leadership. The primary focus remains on technological advancement, with continued iteration of core algorithms for industrial embodied intelligence and accelerated development of specialized large AI models. These developments will enhance multi-modal perception capabilities and autonomous decision-making processes, particularly for complex welding scenarios with high variability.Market and application expansion constitutes the second strategic priority, with plans to scale the standardized product matrix across current sectors while accelerating penetration into adjacent trillion-RMB industrial markets such as shipbuilding and advanced steel structures. The third strategic domain focuses on enhancing global operational capabilities through strengthened supply chain collaboration and the development of localized service networks in key international markets, particularly in the Americas and Southeast Asia regions. The strategic partnership with Sinolink Securities will provide additional support for capital optimization and industrial resource integration initiatives.Leadership Perspective and Investor OutlookCEO Hu Haojie emphasized the company's commitment to deepening the integration of artificial intelligence with industrial embodied intelligence technologies. "These financing rounds provide us with the resources to accelerate our technological roadmap while expanding our capacity to serve major national infrastructure and advanced manufacturing projects," Hu stated. "Our vision is to establish LE Robotics as the definitive chain leader in our sector, contributing meaningfully to the technological advancement of China's high-end manufacturing ecosystem."Shandong Luhua Investment expressed strong confidence in LE Robotics' strategic direction and execution capability. "The company has demonstrated exceptional ability in addressing fundamental industry challenges through technological innovation," commented a Luhua representative. "We are particularly impressed with their rapid commercial traction and the practical validation of their technology in demanding industrial environments. Our partnership will extend beyond capital to include strategic access to industrial resources and manufacturing expertise to accelerate their growth trajectory."The company's roadmap includes continued expansion of its intellectual property portfolio, with several patent applications currently in process across major international jurisdictions. Ongoing research and development initiatives focus on enhancing system autonomy levels and expanding the application scope to include increasingly complex manufacturing and maintenance scenarios.

