N.C. Mining Commission Rules Committee to meet March 27

The North Carolina Mining Commission Rules Committee will meet at 11 a.m. on March 27, 2026, online via WebEx. An in-person listening station will also be available in the Fifth Floor Conference Room at the Archdale Building in Raleigh for those who cannot attend online.

N.C. Mining Commission Rules Committee:

When: 11 a.m., Friday, March 27, 2026

11 a.m., Friday, March 27, 2026 Where: Webex Meeting Meeting ID: 2426 050 8687 Passcode: MRC_Mar27_Pan

Webex Meeting Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll Access code: 2426 050 8687 Passcode: 67206273

+1-415-655-0003 US Toll

A meeting agenda and other pertinent materials will be posted online prior to the meeting.

The North Carolina Mining Commission has five voting members and two non-voting members.

Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of mining resources in the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.