Cuba man pleads guilty to operating a marijuana grow operation

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Daniel S. Ackerman, 59, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to possession with intent to distribute 50 or more marijuana plants, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a $1,000,000 fine.

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