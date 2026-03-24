$42M to Establish 200 Supportive Housing Units

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $42 million has been awarded to help seven community-based organizations establish 200 units of supportive housing to provide stable homes and mental health services to individuals experiencing chronic homelessness. Administered by the Office of Mental Health (OMH), the awards will fund scattered-site supportive housing units in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens for those enrolled in Housing First initiatives, including the state’s successful Safe Options Support program.

“Access to housing can enable New Yorkers to get off the streets and connect with needed mental health services,” Governor Hochul said. “These additional units will allow individuals who may be staying in shelters or on the streets to maintain stable housing and address physical and behavioral health needs. Safe and stable housing for all New Yorkers remains a top priority for my administration.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Attaining safe and stable housing is a key step in the road to recovery for individuals living with behavioral health issues. These units in New York City will support the Housing First model and help residents connect with critical services to help remain safe and stable in their community. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are prioritizing investments into providing safe, affordable housing that enable New Yorkers to live and thrive in supportive neighborhood settings.”

The scattered-site supportive housing funding will establish 40 units in Queens, 40 units in Manhattan, 40 units in Brooklyn, and 80 units in the Bronx. The awards include:

$3.1 million to Options for Community Living, to operate 15 units in Queens.

to Options for Community Living, to operate 15 units in Queens. $5.2 million to Comunilife Inc. to operate 25 units in Queens; $4.1 million to operate 20 units in Manhattan; and $8.3 million to operate 40 units in Brooklyn.

to Comunilife Inc. to operate 25 units in Queens; to operate 20 units in Manhattan; and to operate 40 units in Brooklyn. $8.3 million to CLUSTER to operate 40 units in the Bronx.

to CLUSTER to operate 40 units in the Bronx. $8.3 million to Venture House to operate 40 units in the Bronx.

to Venture House to operate 40 units in the Bronx. $4.1 million to ACMH Inc. to operate 20 units in Manhattan.

Scattered-site supportive housing provides affordable, independent homes and access to community-based services. The resident works with the community-based organization to develop an individualized support plan with goals and objectives focused on housing retention, community integration and recovery.

Individuals eligible for this housing will be experiencing homelessness and enrolled in the Safe Options Support, Intensive Mobile Treatment or Shelter Partnered Assertive Community Treatment programs. They may have a mental illness diagnosis, a substance use disorder, physical health care needs or a combination of all three.

Housing First is an evidence-based model that prioritizes providing permanent housing without first requiring individuals to enter shelter or graduate through a series of programs or services. This approach is designed to help individuals who experience chronic homelessness and focuses on providing them basic necessities first before addressing other underlying issues contributing to their housing instability.

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, OMH has aggressively expanded specialized housing, including 1,305 new units associated with her landmark $1 billion mental health initiative, with an additional 2,195 housing units under development. This includes 500 new community residence-single room occupancy units, 750 supportive housing-single room occupancy units, and 900 short-term transitional residential units designed to help New Yorkers living with mental illness reside safely within their community.

The Safe Options Support (SOS) program uses Critical Time Intervention, an evidence-based practice that helps connect vulnerable individuals in crisis to housing and supports, including critical mental health services. Teams work with individuals experiencing homelessness to strengthen their skills and support network so that they can be successfully housed, and their care can be transferred to community-based providers.

Services are provided for up to 12 months, pre- and post-housing placement, with an intensive initial outreach and engagement period that includes multiple visits per week. OMH coordinates with local mental health and social services departments, mass transit, and other organizations to identify priority areas based upon reported density and level of need.

The SOS program now supports 31 teams statewide, including 20 based in New York City, 10 located in areas upstate and one on Long Island. In addition to providing coverage in all five boroughs, the program also supports a targeted response team dedicated to providing outreach in the Times Square area of Manhattan.

With teams canvassing all five boroughs, the SOS program has now helped permanently house 987 individuals in New York City alone. With the first teams launched in Spring 2022, the program has found permanent homes for 1,688 people statewide.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Providing the resources needed for residents to live in a safe, stable environment in communities of their choice is an essential part of HCR’s goal to create and preserve affordable housing across New York. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her unrelenting focus on supporting our most vulnerable residents, as well as OMH and local partners for these life-changing services and 200 supportive homes that will be located throughout the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.”

State Senator Brian Kavanagh said, "Stable housing is the foundation of good health and wellbeing, and our $42 million investment in scattered-site supportive housing is a vital step toward ensuring that New Yorkers experiencing chronic homelessness have a place to call home. By pairing affordable, independent housing with individualized services, the supportive housing model helps give people the stability and support they need to thrive in their communities. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul and the NYS Office of Mental Health for their work and commitment to ensuring that every New Yorker has access to permanent housing.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, "Far too many New Yorkers experiencing chronic homelessness are also living with untreated mental illness, often without the stability they need to recover and thrive. Supportive housing provides not just a safe home but also access to critical mental health services that help individuals remain housed and stay connected to the community. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your partnership and commitment to strengthening mental health care.”