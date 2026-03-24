Parents Forum Welcomes Prof. Sarah Schoppe-Sullivan as Advisor

Ohio State University psychology professor Sarah Schoppe-Sullivan brings research experience and perspective to grass-roots parenting education effort

As a scholar of family relationships, I am excited to join the Parents Forum advisory board and support their efforts to foster caring, honest and respectful communication in families and society.” — Sarah Schoppe-Sullivan, Ph.D., Professor, The Ohio State University

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As it welcomes a new member of its advisory board, Professor Sarah Schoppe-Sullivan, Parents Forum continues to offer practical strategies for framing and presenting difficult messages, something parents have to do every day. As part of Listen First’s National Week of Conversation , April 6-12, the program will offer three opportunities to learn and practice the Parents Forum approach:Parents Forum will offer its signature half-hour mini-session “How To Tell Somebody Something They'd Rather Not Hear,” on Tuesday April 7 at 4pm Eastern Time, on Thursday April 9 at 4pm ET and on Saturday April 10 at 10 am ET. To sign up, send an email to info@parentsforum.org with WORKSHOP SIGN-UP as the subject. While parents and caregivers have a unique role in modeling emotional awareness and good communications, anyone from teens to seniors is welcome to participate in these free online Parents Forum workshops.Also, with support from the National Parenting Education Network , Parents Forum has proposed to the United States Postal Service creation of a stamp honoring parenting education. Anyone, anywhere in the US, is welcome to write a letter of support for this initiative . In making the proposal, Parents Forum seeks to increase recognition of the field and the significant contributions it has made to society, for over a century, in fostering the wellbeing of children and youth.

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