On MLK Day Parents Forum Offers Free Mini-Workshop on Communications

Parents Forum Logo 2025

“How To Tell Somebody Something They’d Rather Not Hear” a skill everyone needs

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Stride Toward Freedom, Dr. King wrote “Men often hate each other because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don't know each other; they don't know each other because they cannot communicate….” Parents Forum offers a unique opportunity online to learn and practice the Parents Forum approach, based on emotional awareness, at 4pm on January 19th, Martin Luther King Day.Parents Forum new Executive Director, Djamel Bekkai, sees our current political and social climate as calling for better communications at every level. Parents Forum starts at the most basic, offering parents and others practical strategies for framing and presenting difficult messages.“We invite individuals and community leaders to join us in honoring Dr. King and helping to build stronger personal bonds based on honesty and trust,” Djamel Bekkai said.The free half-hour online session will be offered Monday, January 19, 4 pm ET on Zoom, co-led by Kele Nkhereanye in New York City and Eve Sullivan in Cambridge, Mass. Send email with WORKSHOP SIGN UP as the subject to info@parentsforum.org to receive the link for the MLK Day mini-session “How To Tell Somebody Something They’d Rather Not Hear”.Parents Forum, a 30-plus-year-old parenting education program based in Cambridge, Mass., part of the Listen First Coalition of over 500 organizations bringing Americans together across divides, will soon launch a design competition for images to submit to the United States Postal Service in a proposal for a stamp honoring parenting education. Inquiries welcome!

