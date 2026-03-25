BatchNav Launches Cost-Saving Cannabis ERP Alternative to Boost Cultivator & Processor Profits

Optimize margins with BatchNav's cultivation software. Capture labor, materials, and overhead to deliver precise, batch-level COGS, determining true costs and profitability. BatchNav Co-Founder and CEO Kate O’Connor-Masse leverages over 30 years of expertise in commercial agriculture and MedTech to deliver strategic, cost-saving software solutions to the national cannabis market.

BatchNav delivers true cost and margin visibility at the individual strain level, providing the financial transparency and production metrics modern CFOs expect

BatchNav was created to give cultivators a more accurate, practical way to measure profitability at every stage of production.” — Clark Charlton, co-founder of BatchNav

PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In what has become a challenging time for operators, BatchNav, a next-generation costing and operations system tailored specifically for cannabis cultivation and production businesses, recently launched its integrated platform to provide cultivators and processors with end-to-end visibility into costs, workflows, and inventory, leading to increased profitability.Built by growers, financial experts and technologists, BatchNav provides cultivators and processors full end-to-end transparency by integrating cost, operations, inventory and labor. The platform delivers a unified data foundation designed to increase margins, optimize processes and reduce guesswork.“BatchNav gives cultivators a clear, practical way to measure profitability at every stage of production, including true cost and margin visibility at the individual strain level, while providing the financial transparency chief financial officers expect,” said co-founder Clark Charlton.By combining fine-grained operations data with true costs at every stage, BatchNav enables operators to identify inefficiencies early and act before production costs erode profit.Key features include a task manager; a Metrc-synchronized batch and strain tracking at every stage from raw material to finished goods; a supply module with real-time tracking of raw materials; a labor tracker; and a cost module that unites labor, material and overhead to determine real-time cost of goods clarity at every process stage.Founded by Kate O’Connor Masse, Mike Masse, and Clark Charlton, BatchNav launched at MJBizCon in December 2025 and is now working with operators across the U.S. and Tribal nations.“This platform started with growers who were frustrated by not having clear visibility into their true costs. BatchNav was created to give cultivators a more accurate, practical way to measure profitability at every stage of production,” Charlton said.For information visit www.batchnav.com About BatchNavBatchNav is a cannabis-specific ERP alternative built from the ground up for cultivation centers and processing labs. With integrated modules for inventory, task management, labor and cost accounting, BatchNav increases operator profitability by providing insight into operations and financial performance in a single platform by eliminating data silos and disjointed systems and capturing operational and financial data across every stage, strain and product line.BatchNav is headquartered in Arizona with a national team of software, finance and cannabis professionals, with experience in both technical and operational environments. For information or to schedule a demo, visit www.batchnav.com or contact info@batchnav.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.