Arizona Golf Classic Hosts May 19 Executive Invitational to Benefit Valor Veterans Community AZ

Golf carts line up for the Southwest’s premier gathering of cannabis industry leadership. The Arizona Golf Classic brings together top-tier brand activations and executive networking for a day of curated performance. The Arizona Golf Classic is the state’s premier cannabis executive networking event founded by David Fowler. Proven Media is the co-sponsor of The Happiest of Happy Hours which takes place after the golf tournament. The Supernormal. Milk Chocolate Bar features 4.5g of Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps per bar, designed to support cognitive clarity and sustained energy in every square. Supernormal. is a modern wellness brand dedicated to optimizing human potential through premium, mushroom-infused products that bridge the gap between ancient fungi and daily performance.

Proven Media and Supernormal. Present “Happiest of Happy Hours” Executive Mixer After A Day of Elite Cannabis Networking & Championship Golf in Scottsdale.

The Arizona Golf Classic is what happens when the industry’s top minds step away from the boardroom to make a tangible impact.” — David Fowler, founder of Arizona Golf Classic

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2nd annual Arizona Golf Classic, the Southwest’s premier gathering for cannabis industry leadership, announced the return of its highly anticipated Executive Invitational on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the renowned Westin Kierland Golf Club in Scottsdale.New this year, the day’s programming culminates in “The Happiest of Happy Hours,” an exclusive Executive Networking Mixer on the Patio from 2-4 p.m. presented by industry powerhouses Proven Media and Supernormal.Sponsored by Title Sponsor Flow Arizona, the tournament is set to host over 250 cannabis C-suite executives, founders, and investors for a day defined by the mantra: “Play. Network. Be Seen.”This year, the Arizona Golf Classic is leveling up its philanthropic mission, aiming to raise more than $20,000 for Valor Veterans Community AZ (VVAZC). Under the leadership of Executive Director Ro Gonzales, VVAZC is a local charity providing essential support services to veterans across the Valley.“The Arizona Golf Classic is what happens when the industry’s top minds step away from the boardroom to make a tangible impact,” said David Fowler, founder of the tournament. “We are proving the cannabis community is a powerful force for good. We’ve designed this day to offer world-class networking and wellness, ensuring our participants leave with new partnerships and a shared sense of purpose.”The event combines 27 holes of championship-level play with an 8:15 a.m. Shotgun Start. Attendees will enjoy a morning Bloody Mary bar, gourmet breakfast, yoga on the green, and lite bites.“We are always looking for ways to elevate the industry and foster the kind of high-level conversations that only happen when the right leaders are in the room,” said Kim Prince, Founder and CEO of Proven Media. “We are thrilled to host The Happiest of Happy Hours alongside Supernormal. and help celebrate the grit and leadership that drives the Arizona market forward.”Adam Spencer, founder of Supernormal., agrees. “Knowing that it was a priority by the other Sponsors in having a non-profit recipient as the benefactor to the tournament while also allowing for us to make a great first impression to the professionals moving the needle in this industry is what made this tournament participation and sponsorship a ‘must do’event for us. We are thrilled to take on the opportunity.”Tournament Day Highlights Include:*8:15am Shotgun Start: Competitive play across 27 activated holes at one of Arizona’s top-tier courses.*On-Course Contests: Skill challenges and sponsor activations from leading national and local brands.*Executive Networking: 4–6 hours of uninterrupted face-time with key cannabis decision-makers.*The Happiest of Happy Hours (2- 4 pm): The Proven Media and Supernormal. Awards Mixer, featuring trophy presentations and high-level social engagement.*Raffle & Charity Auction: A close to the day’s fundraising efforts before an optional "After-After" event in Old Town Scottsdale.Limited spots for the Executive Invitational are still available. Industry leaders looking to secure their place can register at arizonagolfclassic.com.###About the Arizona Golf ClassicThe Arizona Golf Classic is the state’s premier cannabis executive networking event founded by David Fowler. Built for the C-suite, AGC provides a unique platform for industry leaders to connect, compete, and collaborate in a world-class environment. From championship golf at Kierland to curated brand experiences, AGC is where the business of cannabis moves forward. Get involved and visit arizonagolfclassic.com.About Proven MediaProven Media is a full-service, national public relations firm serving highly regulated industries. Founded by Kim Pravlis-Prince in 2014, the firm provides strategic PR and marketing services to guide new and emerging companies, brands, and executives as they grow and succeed in a rapidly changing market. Called Star Makers by NV Magazine, named a Top PR Firm by the Business Journal, and recognized as a Top 5 Most Powerful PR Firm by the Observer, Proven Media is committed to elevating the voices of rising leaders nationwide. To learn more, visit provenmedia.com.About Supernormal.Founded by Adam & Kristen Spencer, and including acclaimed chef Payton Curry, Supernormal. is a Whole Person Wellness movement and lifestyle brand dedicated to building and fostering communities centered around choosing to live better lives, in beyond normal ways. Through curated products featuring functional mushrooms, Cannabis and Whole Hemp products (including gummies, teas, capsules, and chocolates), motivational messaging, and its premium clothing brand, Supernormal. aims to inspire personal growth, health, and a community of support to everyone that chooses to Be Supernormal. in their life. Join the movement at besupernormal.com.

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