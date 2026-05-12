IgniteIt Cannabis Capital Conference Returns to Chicago; Launches Curated Media Program Amid Market Evolution

﻿Elliot Lane is the co-founder and president of IgniteIt, a platform that provides Cannabis Market Intelligence for Executives & Investors, as well as premier cannabis conferences across the nation. ﻿Patrick Lane is the co-founder and CEO of ﻿IgniteIt, a platform focused on building a future-forward platform where executives, brands, and investors can connect, grow, and get deals done.

Top executives, investors, and policy leaders gather ahead of the June DEA rescheduling hearing.

For journalists covering cannabis, business, or policy, the window between now and the June hearing represents a critical opportunity to understand where the industry is heading.” — Elliot Lane, co-founder of IgniteIt.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IgniteIt Cannabis Capital Conference, Sunday, June 14 through Tuesday, June 16 at the Marriott Magnificent Mile in Chicago, will bring together theexecutives, investors, and policymakers shaping the emerging industry’s next phase.The timing of this year’s event places it at a critical inflection point, following the Department of Justice’s recent order introducing limited Schedule III classification for certain marijuana products, including medical marijuana.A new program, IgniteIt Inside Access, provides a curated media experience, giving journalists, editors, and news producers direct access to the executives shaping the industry in real time. The program is a collaboration with IgniteIt and Proven Media.With the DEA’s administrative hearing on broader rescheduling scheduled for June 29, IgniteIt Chicago provides an important, real-time lens into how industry leaders are interpreting the shifting regulatory landscape and positioning their businesses for what comes next.IgniteIt’s Cannabis Capital Conference, widely recognized by attendees as “where deals get done,” has become a key forum for the conversations, partnerships, and decisions that define the industry’s direction.“IgniteIt Inside Access is about thoughtfully connecting media with the right people, at the right time, in the right setting to deliver meaningful insight into how capital allocation, compliance strategy, and broader business decisions are being shaped ahead of a potential federal shift,” said Kim Prince of Proven Media.The program is designed to remove common barriers journalists face at large-scale events, offering:*Pre-coordinated interview opportunities with speakers and executives*Curated introductions aligned to media coverage areas*A dedicated on-site media space for interviews and content development*Support coordinating conversations before and during the eventThe Chicago event features speakers from leading cannabis companies, including Trulieve, Curaleaf, Azuca, Ivy Hall, Copperstate Farms, and others, representing a cross-section of operators, brands, investors, and policy leaders.“For journalists covering cannabis, business, or policy, the window between now and the June hearing represents a critical opportunity to understand where the industry is heading,” said Elliot Lane, co-founder of IgniteIt.Media interested in attending IgniteIt Cannabis Capital Chicago through Inside Access can apply by emailing the team at ashley@provenmediaservices.com###About IgniteIt:IgniteIt is the premier cannabis conference series bringing together industry leaders, operators, investors, and policymakers for high-impact conversations and dealmaking opportunities. The Chicago event, known as the Cannabis Capital Conference, is widely recognized as a place where meaningful connections are made and where the future of the industry takes shape. For information, visit www.igniteit.com

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