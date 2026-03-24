Five Things to Check Before Taking Your Boat Out for the First Time in Spring

By Manny Overby/DWR

Photos by Shutterstock

After a long winter, the first warm days of spring can make any boat owner eager to get back on the water. However, before you launch your vessel for the season, it’s essential to ensure it is safe, functional, and ready for smooth sailing. Skipping these checks can lead to breakdowns, safety hazards, or costly repairs. Here are five key things to inspect before your first outing.

Inspect the Hull and Exterior

Use from last season mixed with winter storage time can take a toll on your boat’s hull. Begin with a thorough visual inspection, looking for cracks, blisters, or other damage to the hull. If damage is detected, get the damage repaired by a certified repair shop. Check for loose fittings, damaged rails, or worn seals around the transom, hatches and windows. If your boat was stored on a trailer, inspect the trailer frame, tires, lights and lube the wheel bearings as well. If your tire tread is getting low, the steel belts (tire wires) are visible, or there are visible cracks or bulges in the tire, consider replacing the tire altogether. Addressing small issues early can prevent major problems later.

Check the Engine and Fuel System

Your engine is the heart of your boat, and it needs extra attention after months of inactivity. Visually inspect the engine components for cracks and loose wires or belts if applicable. Drain and replace old fuel if you didn’t add stabilizer before you stored your boat for the winter. Inspect the fuel lines for leaks and ensure the fuel tank is clean. Add clean fresh fuel. Examine the lower unit for visible cracks. Change the oil and filters if needed and ensure the oil level is at the manufacturer’s recommended level. Test the battery to confirm it’s fully charged and holding power. Connect a hose with “rabbit ears” to the water intake ports of the lower unit and start the motor. Do not run a boat motor that relies on water intake without sufficient water to the impeller due to risk of damage! Consider taking your boat to a certified and reputable marine mechanic for a tune up well before you plan to take your boat out.

Test Electrical and Navigation Systems

Electrical systems can be vulnerable to corrosion and moisture damage during storage. Turn on all lights, including navigation and anchor lights, to ensure they work properly. Test your horn, run your bilge pump, and any other onboard electronics like GPS or depth finders. Replace any corroded connectors and make sure your wiring is secure and free from fraying/cracks.

Review Safety Equipment

Safety gear is not just a legal requirement—it’s your lifeline in an emergency. Check that you have enough U.S. Coast Guard–approved PFDs (life jackets) of the proper size and fit for everyone on board, and that they’re in good condition and free from damage. Rodents often look for PFD fabric to nest in during the winter. Make sure your throw cushion is in good shape and immediately accessible. Inspect fire extinguishers to ensure they’re charged and accessible. Test your marine radio, check flares for expiration dates, and make sure your first-aid kit is stocked. Ensure your boat registration is current, and your Boating Ed card is with you while you operate your vessel.

Inspect Steering and Control Systems

Smooth steering and throttle response are critical for safe handling. Check the steering cables or hydraulic system for leaks, stiffness, or unusual play. Lubricate moving parts as recommended by your manufacturer. Test the throttle and shift controls to ensure they engage smoothly without sticking or hesitation. Make sure your Emergency Cut-Off Switch (ECOS) lanyard is in good condition.

Conclusion

Taking the time to perform these checks before your first spring outing can save you from mechanical failures, safety risks, and unexpected expenses. Taking care of your boat not only ensures a smoother ride but also gives you peace of mind, allowing you to focus on what matters most – enjoying your time on the water. Lastly, carry an extra drain plug and don’t forget to file a float plan before each time you get on the water.

For more boating information or to sign up for a boating education course visit: https://dwr.virginia.gov/boating/ or call 804-367-9288

Manny Overby is DWR’s Regions 2 & 4 Boating Safety Education Coordinator.