Plate & Dish Kitchen Design Studio Announces Grand Opening in South Tampa

Plate & Dish Kitchen Design Studio is pleased to announce its grand opening on September 10, 2026 at 2409 S MacDill Ave in South Tampa.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plate & Dish Kitchen Design Studio is pleased to announce its grand opening on September 10, 2026 at 2409 S MacDill Ave in South Tampa. It will introduce a new kitchen design experience to Tampa Bay, helping homeowners confidently plan every detail before construction begins. The studio is backed by the Ramos family of companies, whose legacy spans thousands of residential and commercial projects across the Southeast since 1956.

Plate & Dish will offer premium cabinetry, finishes, and top-of-the-line appliances, guided by a team of professional interior designers who take homeowners from initial concept to finished luxury kitchen. Each client engagement follows a clear, structured process: a personalized intake call, a full design consultation, custom design creation and review, and referrals to vetted builders and craftsmen throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Experienced interior designers Lauren Klein, Jeff Wiscomb, Katie Walker, Joseph Belluccia, and Joe Fava will lead the studio. Each designer works directly with homeowners to deliver kitchens that balance luxury, form, and function — treating every project as a reflection of the client's lifestyle and vision.

In addition to its design services, Plate & Dish will feature a dedicated on-site event space available for private gatherings, corporate functions, product demonstrations, and wine tastings - making the studio a destination for the broader South Tampa community.

"We saw a need for a design studio that treats the kitchen as the heart of the home and gives it the same attention to craftsmanship we bring to every Ramos company," said James Ramos, Owner of Plate & Dish. "Tampa Bay homeowners will have a dedicated place to design a kitchen that is beautiful and built to last."

About Plate & Dish:

Plate & Dish Kitchen Design Studio is a South Tampa-based kitchen design studio specializing in high-end, bespoke kitchens. The company’s showroom features premium cabinetry, finishes, and appliances, and its team of professional designers guides clients through every stage of the design process, from initial concept to referrals for construction. Plate & Dish also operates a versatile event space for product demonstrations, wine tastings, and private events. Plate & Dish is part of the Ramos family of companies, whose legacy spans thousands of successful residential and commercial projects throughout the Southeast United States since 1956.

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