Quorum Cyber Wins 2026 Globee® Award for Cybersecurity

Microsoft-first company named Best Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year

Being recognised by the Globee® Awards is a strong validation of our commitment to cyber security excellence” — Federico Charosky, Chief Executive Officer of Quorum Cyber

EDINBURGH, MARYLAND, SCOTLAND, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber , a Microsoft-first cyber security services provider, is honoured to be named a winner in the 2026 GlobeeAwards for Cybersecurity, a globally recognised programme celebrating excellence in all areas of cyber security. This prestigious recognition highlights Quorum Cyber for its contributions to digital security, innovation in threat defence, and commitment to advancing cyber security solutions.The GlobeeAwards for Cybersecurity recognise achievements across a wide range of categories, including risk management, threat detection, cloud security, artificial intelligence-driven defence, data privacy, zero-trust architecture, compliance, and other innovations that help safeguard digital ecosystems worldwide. Nominations are evaluated across local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful work at every level is recognised.Quorum Cyber was recognised as the Best of Category winner in the Best Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year, an honour awarded to the entry that received the highest overall score in its category. This distinction represents the top-ranked submission among all entries evaluated in that category, based on a data-driven scoring process conducted by industry experts worldwide.Founded as a Microsoft-first cyber security services provider, Quorum Cyber holds all four Microsoft Security specialisations: Cloud Security, Identity and Access Management, Information Protection and Governance, and Threat Protection. The company recently won the Digital Technology Business of the Year – Enterprise award at the ScotlandIS Digital Technology Awards.Federico Charosky, CEO of Quorum Cyber, said: “Being recognised by the GlobeeAwards is a strong validation of our commitment to cyber security excellence. Our Microsoft-first team remains focused on innovation, protecting organisations from evolving threats, and delivering impactful solutions. This recognition reinforces our mission to help good people win and motivates us to continue driving advancements in cyber security.”About Quorum CyberFounded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is a proactive, threat-led cyber security company helping organisations defend against an increasingly hostile digital landscape. With customers across North America, the UK, and beyond, Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year. Its mission is to help good people win by providing clarity and confidence in moments of cyber risk. For more information, visit www.quorumcyber.com

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