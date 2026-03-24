MDC will host pond management workshop April 7 in Wright County

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NORWOOD, Mo. – Learn about pond management with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) during a free workshop in Wright County in April.

MDC’s pond management workshop will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at MDC’s Norwood office, 516 W. Norwood St.

Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215744.

MDC professionals will cover a wide variety of topics, including pond site selection, pond construction, pond stocking, fisheries management, aquatic vegetation management, pond watershed management, and nuisance wildlife.

People with questions about building a new pond or with an existing pond on their property are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact MDC Fisheries Biologist Blake Friedrich at 573-368-2225 ext. 1589 or email Blake.friedrich@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.