Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,142 in the last 365 days.

MDC will host pond management workshop April 7 in Wright County

Body

NORWOOD, Mo. – Learn about pond management with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) during a free workshop in Wright County in April.

MDC’s pond management workshop will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at MDC’s Norwood office, 516 W. Norwood St.

Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215744.

MDC professionals will cover a wide variety of topics, including pond site selection, pond construction, pond stocking, fisheries management, aquatic vegetation management, pond watershed management, and nuisance wildlife. 

People with questions about building a new pond or with an existing pond on their property are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact MDC Fisheries Biologist Blake Friedrich at 573-368-2225 ext. 1589 or email Blake.friedrich@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC will host pond management workshop April 7 in Wright County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.