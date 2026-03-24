LatentView Achieves Databricks Gold Partner Status, Accelerating Enterprise AI and Data Transformation

LatentView

Our collaboration with Databricks enables us to help clients build the foundation for this shift where data, AI, and decision-making are tightly integrated.” — Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LatentView Analytics Limited (LatentView Analytics | BSE: 543398, NSE: LATENTVIEW), an AI-driven analytics, data engineering, and consulting firm, today announced that it has achieved Gold Partner status in the Databricks Partner Program.This milestone reflects LatentView’s focus on helping enterprises modernize data foundations and scale AI adoption on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. The recognition reflects proven delivery capabilities, certified expertise, and a track record of measurable customer outcomes — built progressively, from LatentView’s accelerators being recognized by Databricks, to earning Brickbuilder specializations, to achieving Gold status.LatentView’s advancement underscores its ability to operationalize data and AI into measurable business outcomes, enabling organizations to move from fragmented data environments to scalable systems that drive real-time decision making.Expanding platform expertise and domain capabilitiesIn the past few months, LatentView has earned three Databricks Brickbuilder Specializations across Retail, Consumer Goods and Travel, Security and Governance, and Data Warehouse Migrations.These specializations validate LatentView’s ability to deliver domain-specific, repeatable solutions that accelerate modernization and enable secure, governed AI adoption.With more than 400 Databricks-certified professionals, LatentView brings the scale and expertise to support enterprise-wide data and AI transformation. This presence enables LatentView to support clients across industries in unlocking greater value from their data.LatentView’s innovation on the platform is further demonstrated through its purpose-built accelerators designed to accelerate deployment and impact. MARKEE, an AI-powered performance marketing platform, has been recognized by Databricks as a cross-industry GenAI Partner Accelerator, enabling faster campaign optimization and insight generation. MigrateMate has been recognized as a GenAI accelerator for data and platform migration, helping organizations transition to modern data architectures with greater speed and reliability.Strengthening joint impact and go-to-marketLatentView’s Gold Partner status enhances its ability to collaborate more closely with Databricks through joint go-to-market initiatives, co-innovation, and co-selling, bringing differentiated, industry-aligned data and AI solutions to global enterprises.“Our partnership with Databricks is focused on helping clients operationalize data and AI into real business outcomes,” said Sunil Kalra, Head – Data Engineering Practice & Databricks CoE, LatentView Analytics. “Achieving Gold Partner status reflects the depth of our delivery capabilities and the progress we’ve made in building repeatable, industry-aligned solutions. By combining the Databricks platform with our accelerators and domain expertise, we are helping organizations move from insights to action faster and with greater confidence.”“Enterprises are moving beyond isolated AI initiatives toward embedding intelligence into core business processes,” said Rajan Sethuraman, Chief Executive Officer, LatentView Analytics. “Our collaboration with Databricks enables us to help clients build the foundation for this shift where data, AI, and decision-making are tightly integrated. This milestone reflects our continued focus on helping organizations scale AI in a way that is both impactful and responsible.”About LatentView Latent View Analytics Limited (LatentView) is a global data analytics company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data. The company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimize investment decisions. With 1650+ employees, LatentView is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including 40+ Fortune 500 companies in the Technology, Financial Services, CPG, Retail, and Healthcare sectors, with clients across the US, Chile, Mexico, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Singapore. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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