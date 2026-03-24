VSN Launches VSNext.AI - The AI Intelligence Layer That Transforms Any Media Workflow

VSNext.AI — AI Intelligence Layer for Media & Broadcast VSNext.AI dashboard: speaker-diarized transcription with timecoded segments, shown live on a Spanish-language cooking progra Face Detection & Recognition Identifies and tracks known individuals using a configurable Known Persons library

Powerful standalone AI platform and native integration layer for Explorer+ and any MAM! Delivering deep video intelligence for broadcast, streaming & production

With VSNext.AI, media organizations now have the ability to instantly know what is inside any piece of content without having to change their existing infrastructure.” — Fabio Gallo

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VSN / Woody Technologies (Valsoft Group) today announces the general availability of VSNext.AI , a modular artificial intelligence platform designed to bring operational AI into real-world media workflows.Built specifically for broadcasters, production companies, and streaming platforms, VSNext.AI enables organizations to automatically understand, index, and enrich content across video, audio, images, and documents — without disrupting existing infrastructure.““VSNext.AI is not just about AI capabilities — it’s about making AI usable in real broadcast operations. We are enabling teams to extract meaningful, timecoded intelligence from content instantly, while maintaining full control over their workflows and infrastructure.”— Fabio Gallo, Managing Director, VSN / Woody TechnologiesAI That Fits Broadcast OperationsUnlike generic AI tools, VSNext.AI is engineered for production-critical environments, where reliability, timecode precision, and seamless integration are essential.The platform allows media organizations to:- Automatically identify who appears, what is said, and what is shown in any content- Generate structured, timecoded metadata ready for operational use- Maintain full control of data, with on-premise, cloud, or hybrid deployment options- Integrate AI capabilities without replacing existing MAM or production systems- Flexible Deployment ModelVSNext.AI adapts to different operational needs through two deployment models:Standalone AI PlatformA self-contained analysis environment that allows users to process content independently of any MAM system. Content can be uploaded or accessed via URL, with results delivered instantly through a structured dashboard.AI Layer for Existing MAM SystemsVSNext.AI integrates natively with Explorer+, VSN’s next-generation MAM, and connects to third-party systems — enabling AI-driven metadata enrichment directly within existing content libraries and workflows.Advanced AI Modules — Built for Production UseVSNext.AI combines multiple AI engines into a unified workflow, delivering structured and timecoded metadata ready for editorial, compliance, and archive use.Key capabilities include:- Speech-to-text with speaker diarization, enabling precise transcription with speaker identification- Named Entity Recognition (NER) to identify people, locations, organizations, and key concepts- Face detection and recognition, with configurable known-person libraries- Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to extract on-screen text, graphics, and branding- Object detection, identifying relevant visual elements within scenes- Brand detection, supporting sponsorship validation and compliance monitoringAll outputs are delivered as structured, timecoded JSON, enabling seamless integration into MAM systems and downstream workflows.Designed for Real Media Use CasesVSNext.AI is purpose-built to support the daily operational demands of media organizations:- Broadcast Television — automated cataloguing, compliance monitoring, and sponsorship validation- Production — transcript-driven editing and rapid archive search- Streaming Platforms — metadata enrichment for discovery and personalisation- MVPDs — large-scale archive intelligence and rights trackingA typical one-hour program can be automatically indexed and made searchable within minutes, significantly reducing manual logging and accelerating content reuse.Native Integration with Explorer+When deployed with Explorer+, VSNext.AI becomes the embedded intelligence layer of VSN’s media asset management ecosystem — enabling:- AI-driven metadata generation at ingest- Advanced search across entire content libraries- Direct integration into editorial and operational workflowsTogether, Explorer+ and VSNext.AI deliver a unified, AI-enabled content management environment designed for modern media operations.See VSNext.AI Live at NAB Show 2026 — Booth W3415, Las Vegas Convention CenterVisit VSN at NAB Show Las Vegas, April 2026, Booth W3415 to see VSNext.AI in action and speak with the team about deployment options for your organisation.About VSN / Woody TechnologiesVSN / Woody Technologies, a Valsoft Group company, is a global provider of media management and broadcast technology software. With a product portfolio spanning Media Asset Management (Explorer+), AI video intelligence (VSNext.AI), and social media ingest tools (Woody GET2IT Social), VSN serves broadcasters, streaming platforms, production companies, and media organisations across more than 50 countries.

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