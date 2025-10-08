VSN introducing VSNext.ai: a next-gen multimedia ai platform for automated video & image analysis

Fabio Gallo presenting VSNext.ai Fabio Gallo, introducing VSNEXT.AI at Pantalha Talks Logo VSNext.AI

VSNext.AI offering a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools designed to transform the way organizations process and monetize their video and image content.

VSNext.AI a platform that unlocks hidden value in audio and video, making them searchable, actionable, and monetizable” — Fabio Gallo

BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, VSNext.AI a new product by VSN is officially launched to the market, offering a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools designed to transform the way organizations process and monetize their video and image content.With the explosion of multimedia content across industries, media & entertainment, corporate communications, e-learning, security, and more, the need for automated, intelligent insight has never been higher. VSNext.AI answers that need by enabling users to:• Automate transcription & speaker identification — converting audio to text and distinguishing speakers.• Perform facial detection & recognition, grouping recurring faces for easier navigation and compliance.• Extract named entities (NER) — capturing names, dates, places, and organizing content semantically.• Detect objects and brands in video scenes — from people and cars to logos and trademarks.• Apply Optical Character Recognition (OCR) — extracting text from signs, captions, and within frames to make visual content searchable and indexable.By running multiple AI models in parallel, VSNext.AI accelerates workflows, slashes manual labour, and delivers rich metadata and insights within minutes. The platform integrates with VSNExplorer MAM, allowing seamless incorporation into existing media asset management systems.Key Benefits & Business Impact• Efficiency & Cost Reduction: Reduce hours of manual processing and enable teams to focus on higher-value work.• New Monetisation Opportunities: Unlock metadata that powers search, licensing, advertisement, and content repurposing.• Scalability: Designed for small operations up to enterprise scale, with flexible pricing plans and tiered capacity.• Compliance & Control: Easier redaction, face anonymization, and content grouping help with regulatory needs and visual privacy.• Multilingual & Global Use: VSNext.AI supports multiple languages and regions, making it relevant across markets.“We believe that the next frontier in media technology is not simply smarter cameras or sharper images, but the ability to understand and act on the meaning inside visual content,” said Fabio Gallo, Managing Director at VSN “VSNext.AI is our response — a platform that unlocks hidden value in audio and video, making them searchable, actionable, and monetizable. This project was conceived more than two and a half years ago, and until now, no one has truly brought it to life. It has been a remarkable challenge — one that required vision, persistence, and a deep belief in the power of AI to transform the way we work with media.”To see VSNext.AI in action, request a personalized demo via VSNext.AI. The platform is ready to empower organizations with VSNExplorer MAM that want to evolve their media workflows from labour-intensive to AI-driven.About VSNVSN, a company within the Valsoft Group, provides advanced technology solutions for the management, automation, and distribution of audiovisual content. With over 35 years of experience and a global presence, VSN offers scalable, flexible tools that empower broadcasters, media companies, and corporations to optimize their production and content workflows.Driven by innovation, VSN’s portfolio includes VSNExplorer MAM, VSNOne TV, VSNArena, VSNCrea and now VSNext.AI, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to efficiency, interoperability, and AI-driven transformation.Media ContactAna García MazuecosMarketing & Communications Managerana.garcia@vsn.es

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.