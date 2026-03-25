SQL Connect Launches Major Platform Upgrade With Expanded Data Connectivity

The New SQL Connect – Modern Platform, More Data Sources, Same Powerful Experience

SQL Connect's latest release delivers a modernized platform with Salesforce, Snowflake & Oracle ATP/ADW connectivity, multi-language support and audit controls.

With this release, we're delivering on that promise at a whole new scale - more sources, more control, and a platform that grows with the teams that depend on it.” — Kiran Pasham Reddy, Co-Founder & Chief Architect, SplashBI

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New SQL Connect – Modern Platform, More Data Sources, Same Powerful ExperienceSQL Connect, the enterprise-grade query engine built to simplify data access across Oracle Fusion Cloud and beyond, is back with a major update. The latest release delivers a fully upgraded platform , a broader range of data source connections, and a unified data access experience, without sacrificing the familiarity and power that enterprise teams depend on.What's new in this release:- Fully Upgraded Platform – A rebuilt architecture delivering improved performance, stability, and scalability for enterprise data environments of every size.- Familiar Experience – The interface users know and trust remains unchanged. Same workflows, same speed, same intuitive design, just more powerful under the hood.- Expanded Connectivity – SQL Connect now connects to Oracle ATP/ADW (wallet-based), Salesforce, and Snowflake, joining existing Oracle and MySQL support to become a truly cross-platform query tool.- Multi-Result Tabs – Run multiple queries in a session and lock results across tabs for easy comparison, reuse, or download without re-running anything.- Enhanced Grid View with Pageless Scrolling – Scroll continuously through large result sets in a smooth, uninterrupted format, no more paginated bottlenecks.- Multi-Language Support – The SQL Connect UI is now available in Arabic, Spanish, and Portuguese, with more languages on the roadmap.- Audit Reports with Profile-Level Controls – Admins can track user activity with precision, logging table access or full SQL statements, configurable at the profile level.- More Integrations Coming – The connector roadmap continues to expand, ensuring SQL Connect grows alongside the evolving enterprise data landscape.With unified data access at its core, SQL Connect eliminates the need for multiple tools, giving teams a single, secure, high-performance layer to query across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Sharath Marri, Technical Architect for SQL Connect, notes that the goal has always been simplicity at scale: "a universal query experience that reduces friction and boosts productivity. From developers to business analysts, the feedback is clear: they want speed, visibility, and control, and this release delivers all three."This update was shaped directly by customer input. Kiran Pasham Reddy, Co-Founder and Chief Architect at SplashBI , puts it plainly: "SQL Connect was always built to take the complexity out of enterprise data access. With this release, we're delivering on that promise at a whole new scale - more sources, more control, and a platform that grows with the teams that depend on it."The updates are available immediately to all SQL Connect users. For new users, installation is simple and setup is quick. To explore the latest version, visit www.sqlconnect.com

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