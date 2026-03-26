SplashBI Names Brian Morgan Regional Sales Director for North America

Brian Morgan joins SplashBI

Veteran enterprise technology leader joins as SplashBI advances its position as an AI-powered analytics platform built for the modern enterprise

Brian has spent his career helping finance and workforce leaders turn complex data into decisions they can trust. He is exactly the right person to lead these conversations at SplashBI.” — Brian Koh, Chief Growth Officer, SplashBI

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI , an AI-powered enterprise analytics platform, today announced that Brian Morgan has joined the company as Regional Sales Director, North America. Morgan brings more than 15 years of enterprise technology sales experience and a proven track record of helping organizations move from raw workforce data to decisions that drive the business forward.The appointment reflects SplashBI's continued growth as a full-solution provider for enterprise reporting, analytics, and decision intelligence. SplashBI's AI-powered platform gives organizations a unified environment that connects data across the enterprise, surfaces insight automatically, and puts trusted answers in the hands of the people who need them -- at the speed the business demands.Morgan joins SplashBI from Crunchr, where he served as Director of Sales for North America. His career spans senior leadership and strategic sales roles at Workhuman, Gloat, and SkyHive, with deep expertise in people analytics, talent strategy, and workforce planning. That experience gives him a precise understanding of one of the most data-intensive challenges facing enterprise organizations today: turning the information they already collect into workforce intelligence they can act on.Organizations today are under increasing pressure to get more from their data—faster and with greater confidence. Brian has spent his career operating in exactly those environments, helping finance and workforce leaders turn complex data into decisions they can trust. Combined with his deep understanding of what AI-powered platforms make possible, he is uniquely positioned to lead these conversations at SplashBI.In his new role, Morgan will focus on expanding SplashBI's enterprise presence across North America, working closely with marketing, customer success, and product teams to connect organizations with the full depth of what SplashBI's AI-powered platform offers. His background in people and workforce analytics will be particularly valuable as demand in that space continues to grow -- and as organizations increasingly look for a platform that can serve the entire enterprise intelligently, not just a single function.Morgan holds a BBA in Marketing from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst._________________________________About SplashBISplashBI is an AI-powered enterprise analytics platform that helps organizations turn complex data into faster, clearer, and more trusted decisions. As a full-solution provider, SplashBI brings together reporting, analytics, and embedded AI intelligence in a unified environment designed to improve visibility, reduce complexity, and help teams across the enterprise act with confidence. Learn more at splashbi.com.

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