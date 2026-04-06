Charlotte-Based Hatch Homes Maintains James Hardie Elite Preferred Status Since 2017

James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor certification held by Hatch Homes since 2017 Hatch Homes honored with the 2024 James Hardie President’s Club Award for excellence in siding installation and customer satisfaction Hatch Homes honored with the 2018 James Hardie President’s Club Award for excellence in siding installation and customer satisfaction Hatch Homes Honored as a James Hardie President’s Club Award Winner James Hardie fiber cement siding with woodgrain texture installed by Hatch Homes

Charlotte-based Hatch Homes delivers expert siding installation and replacement, backed by James Hardie Elite Preferred status and 250+ five-star reviews.

Being Elite Preferred since 2017 reflects our commitment to high quality siding installation, ongoing training, and delivering siding built for long term durability and performance.” — Bill Gayler

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatch Homes, a leading siding contractor based in the Charlotte region, continues to set the standard for fiber cement siding installation as an Elite Preferred Contractor with James Hardie, a distinction the company has maintained since 2017. This top tier certification reflects a long standing commitment to professional installation practices, ongoing training, and consistently high levels of customer satisfaction.The Elite Preferred designation is awarded to a select group of contractors who meet strict requirements, including proper licensing, full insurance coverage, strong customer reviews, and continued education in both product knowledge and installation methods. For homeowners in Charlotte and surrounding areas, this designation serves as a trusted signal of quality and reliability when selecting a siding contractor. Since its founding in 2017, Hatch Homes has completed hundreds of siding installation and siding replacement projects throughout the Charlotte metro area. The company has earned more than 250 five star reviews across platforms including Google, BBB, Angi, Houzz, Yelp, and Facebook, reinforcing its reputation for delivering durable, long lasting exterior solutions backed by strong craftsmanship and a customer first approach.As demand for exterior renovations continues to rise across the region, Hatch Homes remains a consistent presence throughout Charlotte and nearby communities including Huntersville, Matthews, Belmont, Concord, and Cornelius. Homeowners are increasingly prioritizing long term value and durability, driving interest in fiber cement siding solutions designed to perform in North Carolina’s climate.To meet this demand, Hatch Homes continues to invest in both its team and its installation process. The company partners with experienced subcontractors and ensures all crews are trained to meet or exceed manufacturer installation guidelines for James Hardie products. This attention to detail plays a critical role in maximizing siding performance, protecting warranties, and delivering long term results homeowners can rely on.In addition to its focus on craftsmanship, Hatch Homes is leveraging technology to improve accuracy and transparency throughout the project lifecycle. Tools such as HOVER and Renoworks allow for precise measurements, detailed home visualizations, and more accurate project estimates. These tools help homeowners better understand their options while reducing uncertainty and improving overall project efficiency.While siding installation and replacement remain the company’s core services, Hatch Homes also offers a full range of exterior remodeling solutions, including window replacement, roofing, decking, and exterior painting. This allows homeowners to complete multiple exterior upgrades through a single, experienced contractor.Hatch Homes has also been recognized as a James Hardie President’s Club Award winner in both 2018 and 2024, a distinction reserved for the top-performing contractors nationwide. This award highlights the company’s consistent excellence in fiber cement siding installation, adherence to manufacturer standards, and outstanding customer satisfaction. For homeowners in Charlotte and surrounding areas, the recognition reinforces Hatch Homes’ expertise, professionalism, and trusted reputation in the siding industry. By maintaining Elite Preferred Contractor status and earning multiple President’s Club honors, Hatch Homes demonstrates its ongoing commitment to delivering high quality siding solutions that are durable, long lasting, and installed to exacting standards.With nearly a decade of experience, continued Elite Preferred status, and a strong track record of customer satisfaction, Hatch Homes remains focused on delivering high quality siding solutions throughout the Charlotte area.Homeowners interested in upgrading their siding or exploring fiber cement options can contact Hatch Homes to schedule a consultation.About Hatch Homes Hatch Homes is a Charlotte based exterior remodeling company specializing in siding installation and siding replacement, with a focus on James Hardie fiber cement products. Known for high quality craftsmanship, professional installation standards, and a customer first approach, the company has built a strong reputation among homeowners throughout the region. Backed by consistent five star reviews and Elite Preferred Contractor status, Hatch Homes delivers siding solutions designed for long term durability, performance, and curb appeal. Homeowners can contact Hatch Homes today to schedule a consultation.

Hatch Homes Video Testimonial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.