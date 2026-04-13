Coastal Roofing Contractor Hatch Homes Attends 2026 Owens Corning Contractor Education Event

Hatch Homes team members at the Owens Corning Contractor Roofing Application Fundamentals training in Charlotte, NC – ready to bring top-tier roofing techniques back to the job site. Hands-on demonstration of closed-cut valley installation using RhinoRoof synthetic underlayment and Owens Corning shingles during the OCC Craft training session. Wrapping up a productive day of Contractor Roofing Application Fundamentals training with Owens Corning in Charlotte, North Carolina – January 21, 2026.

Hatch Homes, an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor in Charleston, SC & Wilmington, NC, attended advanced roofing systems training at UNC Charlotte.

Homeowners in Charleston, SC, and Wilmington, NC, can trust Hatch Homes for expert roof replacement and roofing systems installed to Owens Corning standards for lasting performance and protection.” — Bill Gayler

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal roofing contractor Hatch Homes, serving homeowners in Charleston, SC, Wilmington, NC, and surrounding coastal communities, participated in the 2026 Owens Corning Contractor Education Event at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC). The training brought together roofing professionals from across the Carolinas for advanced manufacturer-led instruction on roofing systems, installation techniques, and modern shingle technologies designed for coastal regions.The event provided hands-on learning for production, sales, and operations teams, covering topics such as updated warranty standards, proper ventilation requirements, and high-performance roofing solutions engineered to withstand storms and high winds common along the Carolina coast. Hatch Homes ensures all roofing projects in Charleston and Wilmington follow manufacturer-approved specifications and system-based installation standards. During the Charlotte training, instructors used a full roofing model to demonstrate the correct installation of key components, including underlayment systems, starter shingles, flashing details, ridge ventilation, and complete system assembly.“Continuing education is essential to maintaining installation excellence,” said Yorin Van Wilsum, Project Manager at Hatch Homes. “Our team is committed to delivering durable, storm-resistant roofs that meet Owens Corning standards and protect homeowners’ investments across the coastal Carolinas.”Owens Corning’s contractor education programs reinforce technical precision, product knowledge, and system integrity. For homeowners in Charleston, Wilmington, and nearby coastal areas, proper roof installation is essential to safeguard property value and structural performance.Hatch Homes, recognized throughout the Carolinas for exterior remodeling expertise, provides professional roof replacement, siding, window, and decking services. Participation in manufacturer training events strengthens the company’s multi-division expertise while reinforcing its authority as a trusted roofing contractor in coastal markets.Homeowners searching for an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor in Charleston, SC, or Wilmington, NC can schedule a consultation and learn more about professional roof replacement services by visiting Hatch Homes online.About Hatch Homes Hatch Homes is a trusted coastal Carolina exterior remodeling contractor specializing in James Hardie fiber cement siding, professional roof replacement, window installation, and composite decking systems. Serving homeowners in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, SC, Wilmington, Jacksonville, and surrounding coastal communities, Hatch Homes follows manufacturer-approved installation standards and invests in continuous technical training to ensure durable, high-performance exteriors built to withstand coastal weather.Homeowners looking to enhance their property’s beauty, durability, and value can schedule a consultation with Hatch Homes today to explore roofing, siding, windows, and decking solutions across the Carolina coast.

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